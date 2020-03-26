Description
Snapshot
A plastic bag is a type of container made of thin, flexible, plastic film, nonwoven fabric, or plastic textile. Plastic bags are used for containing and transporting goods such as foods, produce, powders, ice, magazines, chemicals, and waste. It is a common form of packaging.
The global Plastic Bag market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Plastic Bag by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
PE
PP
Bio plastics
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Novolex
Advance Polybag
Superbag
Unistar Plastics
NewQuantum
Cardia Bioplastics
Olympic Plastic Bags
T.S.T Plaspack
Sahachit Watana
Xtex Polythene
Papier-Mettler
Biobag
Thantawan
Shenzhen Zhengwang
Rongcheng Libai
DDplastic
Jiangsu Torise
Dongguan Xinhai
Shangdong Huanghai
Shenzhen Sanfeng
Leyi
Rizhao Huanuo
Huili
Weifang Baolong
Weifang Longpu
Tianjin Huijin
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Food packaging & fresh keeping
Fiber products packaging
Daily chemical packaging
Convenient for shopping, gift etc
Garbage and other use
Medical care
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Plastic Bag Industry
Figure Plastic Bag Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Plastic Bag
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Plastic Bag
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Plastic Bag
Table Global Plastic Bag Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Plastic Bag Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 PE
Table Major Company List of PE
3.1.2 PP
Table Major Company List of PP
3.1.3 Bio plastics
Table Major Company List of Bio plastics
3.1.4 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Plastic Bag Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Plastic Bag Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Plastic Bag Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Plastic Bag Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Plastic Bag Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Plastic Bag Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Novolex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Novolex Profile
Table Novolex Overview List
4.1.2 Novolex Products & Services
4.1.3 Novolex Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Novolex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Advance Polybag (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Advance Polybag Profile
Table Advance Polybag Overview List
4.2.2 Advance Polybag Products & Services
4.2.3 Advance Polybag Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Advance Polybag (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Superbag (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Superbag Profile
Table Superbag Overview List
4.3.2 Superbag Products & Services
4.3.3 Superbag Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Superbag (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Unistar Plastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Unistar Plastics Profile
Table Unistar Plastics Overview List
4.4.2 Unistar Plastics Products & Services
4.4.3 Unistar Plastics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Unistar Plastics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 NewQuantum (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 NewQuantum Profile
Table NewQuantum Overview List
4.5.2 NewQuantum Products & Services
4.5.3 NewQuantum Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NewQuantum (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Cardia Bioplastics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Cardia Bioplastics Profile
Table Cardia Bioplastics Overview List
4.6.2 Cardia Bioplastics Products & Services
4.6.3 Cardia Bioplastics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Cardia Bioplastics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Olympic Plastic Bags (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Olympic Plastic Bags Profile
Table Olympic Plastic Bags Overview List
4.7.2 Olympic Plastic Bags Products & Services
4.7.3 Olympic Plastic Bags Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Olympic Plastic Bags (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 T.S.T Plaspack (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 T.S.T Plaspack Profile
Table T.S.T Plaspack Overview List
4.8.2 T.S.T Plaspack Products & Services
4.8.3 T.S.T Plaspack Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of T.S.T Plaspack (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Sahachit Watana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Sahachit Watana Profile
Table Sahachit Watana Overview List
4.9.2 Sahachit Watana Products & Services
4.9.3 Sahachit Watana Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sahachit Watana (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Xtex Polythene (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Xtex Polythene Profile
Table Xtex Polythene Overview List
4.10.2 Xtex Polythene Products & Services
4.10.3 Xtex Polythene Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Xtex Polythene (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Papier-Mettler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Papier-Mettler Profile
Table Papier-Mettler Overview List
4.11.2 Papier-Mettler Products & Services
4.11.3 Papier-Mettler Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Papier-Mettler (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Biobag (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Biobag Profile
Table Biobag Overview List
4.12.2 Biobag Products & Services
4.12.3 Biobag Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Biobag (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Thantawan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Thantawan Profile
Table Thantawan Overview List
4.13.2 Thantawan Products & Services
4.13.3 Thantawan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Thantawan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Shenzhen Zhengwang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Shenzhen Zhengwang Profile
Table Shenzhen Zhengwang Overview List
4.14.2 Shenzhen Zhengwang Products & Services
4.14.3 Shenzhen Zhengwang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shenzhen Zhengwang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Rongcheng Libai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Rongcheng Libai Profile
Table Rongcheng Libai Overview List
4.15.2 Rongcheng Libai Products & Services
4.15.3 Rongcheng Libai Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rongcheng Libai (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 DDplastic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 DDplastic Profile
Table DDplastic Overview List
4.16.2 DDplastic Products & Services
4.16.3 DDplastic Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of DDplastic (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Jiangsu Torise (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Jiangsu Torise Profile
Table Jiangsu Torise Overview List
4.17.2 Jiangsu Torise Products & Services
4.17.3 Jiangsu Torise Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jiangsu Torise (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Dongguan Xinhai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Dongguan Xinhai Profile
Table Dongguan Xinhai Overview List
4.18.2 Dongguan Xinhai Products & Services
4.18.3 Dongguan Xinhai Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dongguan Xinhai (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Shangdong Huanghai (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Shangdong Huanghai Profile
Table Shangdong Huanghai Overview List
4.19.2 Shangdong Huanghai Products & Services
4.19.3 Shangdong Huanghai Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shangdong Huanghai (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Shenzhen Sanfeng (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Shenzhen Sanfeng Profile
Table Shenzhen Sanfeng Overview List
4.20.2 Shenzhen Sanfeng Products & Services
4.20.3 Shenzhen Sanfeng Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Shenzhen Sanfeng (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Leyi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Leyi Profile
Table Leyi Overview List
4.21.2 Leyi Products & Services
4.21.3 Leyi Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Leyi (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Rizhao Huanuo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Rizhao Huanuo Profile
Table Rizhao Huanuo Overview List
4.22.2 Rizhao Huanuo Products & Services
4.22.3 Rizhao Huanuo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rizhao Huanuo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Huili (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Huili Profile
Table Huili Overview List
4.23.2 Huili Products & Services
4.23.3 Huili Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Huili (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Weifang Baolong (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Weifang Baolong Profile
Table Weifang Baolong Overview List
4.24.2 Weifang Baolong Products & Services
4.24.3 Weifang Baolong Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Weifang Baolong (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Weifang Longpu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Weifang Longpu Profile
Table Weifang Longpu Overview List
4.25.2 Weifang Longpu Products & Services
4.25.3 Weifang Longpu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Weifang Longpu (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 Tianjin Huijin (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 Tianjin Huijin Profile
Table Tianjin Huijin Overview List
4.26.2 Tianjin Huijin Products & Services
4.26.3 Tianjin Huijin Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tianjin Huijin (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Plastic Bag Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Plastic Bag Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Plastic Bag Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Plastic Bag Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Plastic Bag Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Plastic Bag Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Plastic Bag Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Plastic Bag Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Plastic Bag MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Plastic Bag Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Plastic Bag Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Food packaging & fresh keeping
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Food packaging & fresh keeping, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Food packaging & fresh keeping, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Fiber products packaging
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Fiber products packaging, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Fiber products packaging, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Daily chemical packaging
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Daily chemical packaging, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Daily chemical packaging, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Convenient for shopping, gift etc
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Convenient for shopping, gift etc, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Convenient for shopping, gift etc, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.5 Demand in Garbage and other use
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Garbage and other use, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Garbage and other use, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.6 Demand in Medical care
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Medical care, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Medical care, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.7 Demand in Others
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Plastic Bag Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Plastic Bag Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Plastic Bag Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Plastic Bag Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Plastic Bag Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Plastic Bag Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Plastic Bag Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Plastic Bag Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Plastic Bag Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Plastic Bag Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Plastic Bag Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Plastic Bag Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Plastic Bag Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Plastic Bag Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Plastic Bag Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
