Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4153349

Snapshot

Running Shoes are footwear designed for off-road travel and include many design features not found on a road-specific model. Running Shoes involve running or walking in an outdoor environment on a natural terrain, taking advantage of the geographical features offered by each region.

The global Running Shoes market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Running Shoes by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Barefoot Shoes

Low profile Shoes

Traditional Shoes

Maximalist Shoes

Others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Brooks

Salomon

Asics

New Balance

Saucony

The North Face

Deckers

Montrail

LOWA

Tecnica

Adidas

Nike

Vasque

Scarpa

La Sportiva

Pearl Izumi

Under Armour

Mizuno

Puma

Zamberlan

Topo Athletic

Keen

Hanwag

Altra

Merrell

Garmont

SKECHERS

Lining

ANTA

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Men Running Shoes

Women Running Shoes

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-running-shoes-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Running Shoes Industry

Figure Running Shoes Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Running Shoes

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Running Shoes

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Running Shoes

Table Global Running Shoes Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Running Shoes Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Barefoot Shoes

Table Major Company List of Barefoot Shoes

3.1.2 Low profile Shoes

Table Major Company List of Low profile Shoes

3.1.3 Traditional Shoes

Table Major Company List of Traditional Shoes

3.1.4 Maximalist Shoes

Table Major Company List of Maximalist Shoes

3.1.5 Others

Table Major Company List of Others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Running Shoes Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Running Shoes Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Running Shoes Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Running Shoes Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Running Shoes Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Running Shoes Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Brooks (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Brooks Profile

Table Brooks Overview List

4.1.2 Brooks Products & Services

4.1.3 Brooks Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Brooks (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Salomon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Salomon Profile

Table Salomon Overview List

4.2.2 Salomon Products & Services

4.2.3 Salomon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Salomon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Asics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Asics Profile

Table Asics Overview List

4.3.2 Asics Products & Services

4.3.3 Asics Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Asics (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 New Balance (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 New Balance Profile

Table New Balance Overview List

4.4.2 New Balance Products & Services

4.4.3 New Balance Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of New Balance (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Saucony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Saucony Profile

Table Saucony Overview List

4.5.2 Saucony Products & Services

4.5.3 Saucony Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Saucony (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 The North Face (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 The North Face Profile

Table The North Face Overview List

4.6.2 The North Face Products & Services

4.6.3 The North Face Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of The North Face (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Deckers (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Deckers Profile

Table Deckers Overview List

4.7.2 Deckers Products & Services

4.7.3 Deckers Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Deckers (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Montrail (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Montrail Profile

Table Montrail Overview List

4.8.2 Montrail Products & Services

4.8.3 Montrail Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Montrail (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 LOWA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 LOWA Profile

Table LOWA Overview List

4.9.2 LOWA Products & Services

4.9.3 LOWA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LOWA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Tecnica (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Tecnica Profile

Table Tecnica Overview List

4.10.2 Tecnica Products & Services

4.10.3 Tecnica Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tecnica (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Adidas Profile

Table Adidas Overview List

4.11.2 Adidas Products & Services

4.11.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Nike Profile

Table Nike Overview List

4.12.2 Nike Products & Services

4.12.3 Nike Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Vasque (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Vasque Profile

Table Vasque Overview List

4.13.2 Vasque Products & Services

4.13.3 Vasque Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Vasque (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Scarpa (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Scarpa Profile

Table Scarpa Overview List

4.14.2 Scarpa Products & Services

4.14.3 Scarpa Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Scarpa (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 La Sportiva (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 La Sportiva Profile

Table La Sportiva Overview List

4.15.2 La Sportiva Products & Services

4.15.3 La Sportiva Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of La Sportiva (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Pearl Izumi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Pearl Izumi Profile

Table Pearl Izumi Overview List

4.16.2 Pearl Izumi Products & Services

4.16.3 Pearl Izumi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pearl Izumi (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 Under Armour (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 Under Armour Profile

Table Under Armour Overview List

4.17.2 Under Armour Products & Services

4.17.3 Under Armour Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Under Armour (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Mizuno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Mizuno Profile

Table Mizuno Overview List

4.18.2 Mizuno Products & Services

4.18.3 Mizuno Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Mizuno (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Puma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Puma Profile

Table Puma Overview List

4.19.2 Puma Products & Services

4.19.3 Puma Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Puma (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Zamberlan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Zamberlan Profile

Table Zamberlan Overview List

4.20.2 Zamberlan Products & Services

4.20.3 Zamberlan Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Zamberlan (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Topo Athletic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Topo Athletic Profile

Table Topo Athletic Overview List

4.21.2 Topo Athletic Products & Services

4.21.3 Topo Athletic Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Topo Athletic (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Keen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Keen Profile

Table Keen Overview List

4.22.2 Keen Products & Services

4.22.3 Keen Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Keen (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Hanwag (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Hanwag Profile

Table Hanwag Overview List

4.23.2 Hanwag Products & Services

4.23.3 Hanwag Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Hanwag (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Altra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Altra Profile

Table Altra Overview List

4.24.2 Altra Products & Services

4.24.3 Altra Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Altra (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.25 Merrell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.25.1 Merrell Profile

Table Merrell Overview List

4.25.2 Merrell Products & Services

4.25.3 Merrell Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Merrell (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.26 Garmont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.26.1 Garmont Profile

Table Garmont Overview List

4.26.2 Garmont Products & Services

4.26.3 Garmont Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Garmont (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.27 SKECHERS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.27.1 SKECHERS Profile

Table SKECHERS Overview List

4.27.2 SKECHERS Products & Services

4.27.3 SKECHERS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SKECHERS (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.28 Lining (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.28.1 Lining Profile

Table Lining Overview List

4.28.2 Lining Products & Services

4.28.3 Lining Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lining (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.29 ANTA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.29.1 ANTA Profile

Table ANTA Overview List

4.29.2 ANTA Products & Services

4.29.3 ANTA Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of ANTA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Running Shoes Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Running Shoes Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Running Shoes Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Running Shoes Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Running Shoes Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Running Shoes Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Running Shoes Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Running Shoes Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Running Shoes MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Running Shoes Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Running Shoes Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Men Running Shoes

Figure Running Shoes Demand in Men Running Shoes, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Running Shoes Demand in Men Running Shoes, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Women Running Shoes

Figure Running Shoes Demand in Women Running Shoes, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Running Shoes Demand in Women Running Shoes, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Running Shoes Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Running Shoes Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Running Shoes Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Running Shoes Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Running Shoes Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Running Shoes Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Running Shoes Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Running Shoes Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Running Shoes Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Running Shoes Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Running Shoes Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Running Shoes Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Running Shoes Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Running Shoes Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Running Shoes Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Running Shoes Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4153349

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

