Lightweight jackets are a kind of jacks that are usually relative light and worn in the milder months. There are more and more functional lightweight jackets that are waterproof and windproof breathable. They are worn by men, women, boys, girls and so on.
The global Lightweight Jackets market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Lightweight Jackets by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Woven fabrics
Knitted fabrics
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
NIKE
Adidas
Zara
H&M
Gap
Uniqlo
The North Face
Burberry
LOUIS VUITTON
Esprit Holdings
Columbia
Metersbonwe
Semir
Giorgio Armani
Bestseller
Forever 21
ANTA
Ralph Lauren Corporation
Hanesbrands
Li-ning
PUMA
Chanel
Prada
BOSS
Dolce?Gabbana
Patagonia
Topman
Canada Goose
Moncler
Helly Hansen
Iconix Brand Group
Free Country
Alfred Dunner
BISOU BISOU
Barbour and Sons
Asics
Mizuno
Under Armour
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Men
Women
Kids
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Lightweight Jackets Industry
Figure Lightweight Jackets Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Lightweight Jackets
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Lightweight Jackets
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Lightweight Jackets
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Lightweight Jackets Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Woven fabrics
Table Major Company List of Woven fabrics
3.1.2 Knitted fabrics
Table Major Company List of Knitted fabrics
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Lightweight Jackets Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Lightweight Jackets Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 NIKE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 NIKE Profile
Table NIKE Overview List
4.1.2 NIKE Products & Services
4.1.3 NIKE Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NIKE (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Adidas Profile
Table Adidas Overview List
4.2.2 Adidas Products & Services
4.2.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Zara (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Zara Profile
Table Zara Overview List
4.3.2 Zara Products & Services
4.3.3 Zara Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zara (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 H&M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 H&M Profile
Table H&M Overview List
4.4.2 H&M Products & Services
4.4.3 H&M Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of H&M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Gap (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Gap Profile
Table Gap Overview List
4.5.2 Gap Products & Services
4.5.3 Gap Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gap (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Uniqlo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Uniqlo Profile
Table Uniqlo Overview List
4.6.2 Uniqlo Products & Services
4.6.3 Uniqlo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Uniqlo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 The North Face (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 The North Face Profile
Table The North Face Overview List
4.7.2 The North Face Products & Services
4.7.3 The North Face Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of The North Face (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Burberry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Burberry Profile
Table Burberry Overview List
4.8.2 Burberry Products & Services
4.8.3 Burberry Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Burberry (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 LOUIS VUITTON (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 LOUIS VUITTON Profile
Table LOUIS VUITTON Overview List
4.9.2 LOUIS VUITTON Products & Services
4.9.3 LOUIS VUITTON Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LOUIS VUITTON (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Esprit Holdings (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Esprit Holdings Profile
Table Esprit Holdings Overview List
4.10.2 Esprit Holdings Products & Services
4.10.3 Esprit Holdings Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Esprit Holdings (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Columbia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Columbia Profile
Table Columbia Overview List
4.11.2 Columbia Products & Services
4.11.3 Columbia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Columbia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Metersbonwe (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Metersbonwe Profile
Table Metersbonwe Overview List
4.12.2 Metersbonwe Products & Services
4.12.3 Metersbonwe Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Metersbonwe (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Semir (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Semir Profile
Table Semir Overview List
4.13.2 Semir Products & Services
4.13.3 Semir Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Semir (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Giorgio Armani (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Giorgio Armani Profile
Table Giorgio Armani Overview List
4.14.2 Giorgio Armani Products & Services
4.14.3 Giorgio Armani Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Giorgio Armani (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Bestseller (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Bestseller Profile
Table Bestseller Overview List
4.15.2 Bestseller Products & Services
4.15.3 Bestseller Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bestseller (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Forever 21 (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Forever 21 Profile
Table Forever 21 Overview List
4.16.2 Forever 21 Products & Services
4.16.3 Forever 21 Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Forever 21 (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 ANTA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 ANTA Profile
Table ANTA Overview List
4.17.2 ANTA Products & Services
4.17.3 ANTA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of ANTA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Ralph Lauren Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Profile
Table Ralph Lauren Corporation Overview List
4.18.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation Products & Services
4.18.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ralph Lauren Corporation (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Hanesbrands (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Hanesbrands Profile
Table Hanesbrands Overview List
4.19.2 Hanesbrands Products & Services
4.19.3 Hanesbrands Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hanesbrands (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Li-ning (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Li-ning Profile
Table Li-ning Overview List
4.20.2 Li-ning Products & Services
4.20.3 Li-ning Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Li-ning (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 PUMA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 PUMA Profile
Table PUMA Overview List
4.21.2 PUMA Products & Services
4.21.3 PUMA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of PUMA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Chanel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Chanel Profile
Table Chanel Overview List
4.22.2 Chanel Products & Services
4.22.3 Chanel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Chanel (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Prada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Prada Profile
Table Prada Overview List
4.23.2 Prada Products & Services
4.23.3 Prada Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Prada (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 BOSS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 BOSS Profile
Table BOSS Overview List
4.24.2 BOSS Products & Services
4.24.3 BOSS Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BOSS (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Dolce?Gabbana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Dolce?Gabbana Profile
Table Dolce?Gabbana Overview List
4.25.2 Dolce?Gabbana Products & Services
4.25.3 Dolce?Gabbana Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Dolce?Gabbana (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 Patagonia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 Patagonia Profile
Table Patagonia Overview List
4.26.2 Patagonia Products & Services
4.26.3 Patagonia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Patagonia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 Topman (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 Topman Profile
Table Topman Overview List
4.27.2 Topman Products & Services
4.27.3 Topman Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Topman (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.28 Canada Goose (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28.1 Canada Goose Profile
Table Canada Goose Overview List
4.28.2 Canada Goose Products & Services
4.28.3 Canada Goose Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Canada Goose (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.29 Moncler (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.29.1 Moncler Profile
Table Moncler Overview List
4.29.2 Moncler Products & Services
4.29.3 Moncler Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Moncler (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.30 Helly Hansen (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.30.1 Helly Hansen Profile
Table Helly Hansen Overview List
4.30.2 Helly Hansen Products & Services
4.30.3 Helly Hansen Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Helly Hansen (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.31 Iconix Brand Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.32 Free Country (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.33 Alfred Dunner (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.34 BISOU BISOU (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.35 Barbour and Sons (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.36 Asics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.37 Mizuno (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.38 Under Armour (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Lightweight Jackets Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Lightweight Jackets Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Lightweight Jackets Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Lightweight Jackets Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Lightweight Jackets MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Lightweight Jackets Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Lightweight Jackets Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Men
Figure Lightweight Jackets Demand in Men, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Lightweight Jackets Demand in Men, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Women
Figure Lightweight Jackets Demand in Women, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Lightweight Jackets Demand in Women, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Kids
Figure Lightweight Jackets Demand in Kids, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Lightweight Jackets Demand in Kids, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Lightweight Jackets Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Lightweight Jackets Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Lightweight Jackets Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Lightweight Jackets Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Lightweight Jackets Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Lightweight Jackets Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Lightweight Jackets Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Lightweight Jackets Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Lightweight Jackets Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Lightweight Jackets Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Lightweight Jackets Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Lightweight Jackets Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Lightweight Jackets Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
Links: