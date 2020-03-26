Description
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4153353
Snapshot
A fancy yarn is a kind of yarn that differs from normal construction of single plain yarns by the way deliberately produced irregularities in its construction. These irregularities relate to an increased input of one or more of its components or to the inclusion of its periodic effects such as knots, slubs, curls or the like.
The global Fancy Yarn market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Fancy Yarn by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Chenille Yarn
Gimp Yarn
Loop Yarn
Knop Yarn
Slub Yarn
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Huayi Yarn
Fan Xuan Yang
Tiantianrun
AA GLOBAL
Woolen Co.
Changzhou Elite
Consinee
Tongxiang Import and Export
Damodar
Amarjothi
Sulochana
Loyal Textile Mills
Reliance Weaving Mills
Rajvir Industries
Sujata Synthetics
BK International Group
Monticolor
Lanificio dell’Olivo
Lane Mondial
Adriafil
Muradim
NORD CINIGLIA
Torcitura Padana
GB filati
Karbel
Etoliplik
KONGKIAT
Laxtons
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Garment Industry
Garment Accessory
Carpet
Others
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-fancy-yarn-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Fancy Yarn Industry
Figure Fancy Yarn Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Fancy Yarn
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Fancy Yarn
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Fancy Yarn
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Fancy Yarn Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Chenille Yarn
Table Major Company List of Chenille Yarn
3.1.2 Gimp Yarn
Table Major Company List of Gimp Yarn
3.1.3 Loop Yarn
Table Major Company List of Loop Yarn
3.1.4 Knop Yarn
Table Major Company List of Knop Yarn
3.1.5 Slub Yarn
Table Major Company List of Slub Yarn
3.1.6 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Fancy Yarn Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Fancy Yarn Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Huayi Yarn (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Huayi Yarn Profile
Table Huayi Yarn Overview List
4.1.2 Huayi Yarn Products & Services
4.1.3 Huayi Yarn Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Huayi Yarn (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Fan Xuan Yang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Fan Xuan Yang Profile
Table Fan Xuan Yang Overview List
4.2.2 Fan Xuan Yang Products & Services
4.2.3 Fan Xuan Yang Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Fan Xuan Yang (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Tiantianrun (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Tiantianrun Profile
Table Tiantianrun Overview List
4.3.2 Tiantianrun Products & Services
4.3.3 Tiantianrun Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tiantianrun (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 AA GLOBAL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 AA GLOBAL Profile
Table AA GLOBAL Overview List
4.4.2 AA GLOBAL Products & Services
4.4.3 AA GLOBAL Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of AA GLOBAL (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Woolen Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Woolen Co. Profile
Table Woolen Co. Overview List
4.5.2 Woolen Co. Products & Services
4.5.3 Woolen Co. Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Woolen Co. (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Changzhou Elite (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Changzhou Elite Profile
Table Changzhou Elite Overview List
4.6.2 Changzhou Elite Products & Services
4.6.3 Changzhou Elite Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Changzhou Elite (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Consinee (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Consinee Profile
Table Consinee Overview List
4.7.2 Consinee Products & Services
4.7.3 Consinee Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Consinee (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Tongxiang Import and Export (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Tongxiang Import and Export Profile
Table Tongxiang Import and Export Overview List
4.8.2 Tongxiang Import and Export Products & Services
4.8.3 Tongxiang Import and Export Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Tongxiang Import and Export (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Damodar (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Damodar Profile
Table Damodar Overview List
4.9.2 Damodar Products & Services
4.9.3 Damodar Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Damodar (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Amarjothi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Amarjothi Profile
Table Amarjothi Overview List
4.10.2 Amarjothi Products & Services
4.10.3 Amarjothi Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Amarjothi (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Sulochana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Sulochana Profile
Table Sulochana Overview List
4.11.2 Sulochana Products & Services
4.11.3 Sulochana Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sulochana (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Loyal Textile Mills (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Loyal Textile Mills Profile
Table Loyal Textile Mills Overview List
4.12.2 Loyal Textile Mills Products & Services
4.12.3 Loyal Textile Mills Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Loyal Textile Mills (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Reliance Weaving Mills (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Reliance Weaving Mills Profile
Table Reliance Weaving Mills Overview List
4.13.2 Reliance Weaving Mills Products & Services
4.13.3 Reliance Weaving Mills Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Reliance Weaving Mills (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Rajvir Industries (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Rajvir Industries Profile
Table Rajvir Industries Overview List
4.14.2 Rajvir Industries Products & Services
4.14.3 Rajvir Industries Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Rajvir Industries (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Sujata Synthetics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Sujata Synthetics Profile
Table Sujata Synthetics Overview List
4.15.2 Sujata Synthetics Products & Services
4.15.3 Sujata Synthetics Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sujata Synthetics (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 BK International Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 BK International Group Profile
Table BK International Group Overview List
4.16.2 BK International Group Products & Services
4.16.3 BK International Group Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BK International Group (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Monticolor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Monticolor Profile
Table Monticolor Overview List
4.17.2 Monticolor Products & Services
4.17.3 Monticolor Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Monticolor (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Lanificio dell’Olivo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Lanificio dell’Olivo Profile
Table Lanificio dell’Olivo Overview List
4.18.2 Lanificio dell’Olivo Products & Services
4.18.3 Lanificio dell’Olivo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lanificio dell’Olivo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Lane Mondial (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Lane Mondial Profile
Table Lane Mondial Overview List
4.19.2 Lane Mondial Products & Services
4.19.3 Lane Mondial Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lane Mondial (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Adriafil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Adriafil Profile
Table Adriafil Overview List
4.20.2 Adriafil Products & Services
4.20.3 Adriafil Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Adriafil (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Muradim (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Muradim Profile
Table Muradim Overview List
4.21.2 Muradim Products & Services
4.21.3 Muradim Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Muradim (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 NORD CINIGLIA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 NORD CINIGLIA Profile
Table NORD CINIGLIA Overview List
4.22.2 NORD CINIGLIA Products & Services
4.22.3 NORD CINIGLIA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of NORD CINIGLIA (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Torcitura Padana (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Torcitura Padana Profile
Table Torcitura Padana Overview List
4.23.2 Torcitura Padana Products & Services
4.23.3 Torcitura Padana Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Torcitura Padana (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 GB filati (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 GB filati Profile
Table GB filati Overview List
4.24.2 GB filati Products & Services
4.24.3 GB filati Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of GB filati (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Karbel (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Karbel Profile
Table Karbel Overview List
4.25.2 Karbel Products & Services
4.25.3 Karbel Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Karbel (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 Etoliplik (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 Etoliplik Profile
Table Etoliplik Overview List
4.26.2 Etoliplik Products & Services
4.26.3 Etoliplik Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Etoliplik (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 KONGKIAT (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 KONGKIAT Profile
Table KONGKIAT Overview List
4.27.2 KONGKIAT Products & Services
4.27.3 KONGKIAT Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of KONGKIAT (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.28 Laxtons (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28.1 Laxtons Profile
Table Laxtons Overview List
4.28.2 Laxtons Products & Services
4.28.3 Laxtons Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Laxtons (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Fancy Yarn Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Fancy Yarn Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Fancy Yarn Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Fancy Yarn Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Fancy Yarn Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Fancy Yarn Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Fancy Yarn Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Fancy Yarn Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Fancy Yarn MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Fancy Yarn Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Fancy Yarn Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Garment Industry
Figure Fancy Yarn Demand in Garment Industry, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Fancy Yarn Demand in Garment Industry, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Garment Accessory
Figure Fancy Yarn Demand in Garment Accessory, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Fancy Yarn Demand in Garment Accessory, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.3 Demand in Carpet
Figure Fancy Yarn Demand in Carpet, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Fancy Yarn Demand in Carpet, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.4 Demand in Others
Figure Fancy Yarn Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Fancy Yarn Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Fancy Yarn Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Fancy Yarn Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Fancy Yarn Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Fancy Yarn Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Fancy Yarn Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Fancy Yarn Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Fancy Yarn Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Fancy Yarn Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Fancy Yarn Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Fancy Yarn Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Fancy Yarn Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Fancy Yarn Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Fancy Yarn Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4153353
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155
Links: