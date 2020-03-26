Description
Snapshot
Electric two-wheelers, as indicates itself, is electricity-powered two-wheelers. A battery pack and a motor are installed to store and transform the electricity. A user control is usually attached to the handle bar to brake and adjust the speed.
The global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Electric Motorcycle and Scooter by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Electric Bicycle
Electric Scooter
Electric Motorcycle
Others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
AIMA
Yadea
Sunra
BYVIN
TAILG
Lvyuan
Incalcu
Lvjia
Lima
Supaq
Bodo
Slane
OPAI
Xiaodao Ebike
Birdie Electric
Gamma
Mingjia
Qianxi Vehicle
Zuboo
Lvneng
Sinski
Aucma EV
Giant EV
Palla
Forever
Emmelle
Yamaha
Lvju
Songi
Hero Electric
Accell Group
Terra Motor
Govecs
Gazelle
ZEV
Zero Motorcycles
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Utility-type Consumption
Entertainment-type Consumption
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Industry
Figure Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Electric Motorcycle and Scooter
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Electric Motorcycle and Scooter
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Electric Motorcycle and Scooter
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Electric Bicycle
Table Major Company List of Electric Bicycle
3.1.2 Electric Scooter
Table Major Company List of Electric Scooter
3.1.3 Electric Motorcycle
Table Major Company List of Electric Motorcycle
3.1.4 Others
Table Major Company List of Others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 AIMA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 AIMA Profile
Table AIMA Overview List
4.1.2 AIMA Products & Services
4.1.3 AIMA Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of AIMA (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Yadea (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Yadea Profile
Table Yadea Overview List
4.2.2 Yadea Products & Services
4.2.3 Yadea Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yadea (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Sunra (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Sunra Profile
Table Sunra Overview List
4.3.2 Sunra Products & Services
4.3.3 Sunra Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sunra (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 BYVIN (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 BYVIN Profile
Table BYVIN Overview List
4.4.2 BYVIN Products & Services
4.4.3 BYVIN Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of BYVIN (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 TAILG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 TAILG Profile
Table TAILG Overview List
4.5.2 TAILG Products & Services
4.5.3 TAILG Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of TAILG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Lvyuan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Lvyuan Profile
Table Lvyuan Overview List
4.6.2 Lvyuan Products & Services
4.6.3 Lvyuan Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lvyuan (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 Incalcu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 Incalcu Profile
Table Incalcu Overview List
4.7.2 Incalcu Products & Services
4.7.3 Incalcu Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Incalcu (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Lvjia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Lvjia Profile
Table Lvjia Overview List
4.8.2 Lvjia Products & Services
4.8.3 Lvjia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lvjia (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Lima (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Lima Profile
Table Lima Overview List
4.9.2 Lima Products & Services
4.9.3 Lima Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lima (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Supaq (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Supaq Profile
Table Supaq Overview List
4.10.2 Supaq Products & Services
4.10.3 Supaq Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Supaq (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Bodo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Bodo Profile
Table Bodo Overview List
4.11.2 Bodo Products & Services
4.11.3 Bodo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Bodo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Slane (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Slane Profile
Table Slane Overview List
4.12.2 Slane Products & Services
4.12.3 Slane Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Slane (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 OPAI (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 OPAI Profile
Table OPAI Overview List
4.13.2 OPAI Products & Services
4.13.3 OPAI Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of OPAI (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Xiaodao Ebike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Xiaodao Ebike Profile
Table Xiaodao Ebike Overview List
4.14.2 Xiaodao Ebike Products & Services
4.14.3 Xiaodao Ebike Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Xiaodao Ebike (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.15 Birdie Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.15.1 Birdie Electric Profile
Table Birdie Electric Overview List
4.15.2 Birdie Electric Products & Services
4.15.3 Birdie Electric Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Birdie Electric (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.16 Gamma (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.16.1 Gamma Profile
Table Gamma Overview List
4.16.2 Gamma Products & Services
4.16.3 Gamma Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gamma (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.17 Mingjia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.17.1 Mingjia Profile
Table Mingjia Overview List
4.17.2 Mingjia Products & Services
4.17.3 Mingjia Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Mingjia (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.18 Qianxi Vehicle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.18.1 Qianxi Vehicle Profile
Table Qianxi Vehicle Overview List
4.18.2 Qianxi Vehicle Products & Services
4.18.3 Qianxi Vehicle Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Qianxi Vehicle (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.19 Zuboo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.19.1 Zuboo Profile
Table Zuboo Overview List
4.19.2 Zuboo Products & Services
4.19.3 Zuboo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Zuboo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.20 Lvneng (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.20.1 Lvneng Profile
Table Lvneng Overview List
4.20.2 Lvneng Products & Services
4.20.3 Lvneng Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lvneng (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.21 Sinski (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.21.1 Sinski Profile
Table Sinski Overview List
4.21.2 Sinski Products & Services
4.21.3 Sinski Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Sinski (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.22 Aucma EV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.22.1 Aucma EV Profile
Table Aucma EV Overview List
4.22.2 Aucma EV Products & Services
4.22.3 Aucma EV Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Aucma EV (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.23 Giant EV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.23.1 Giant EV Profile
Table Giant EV Overview List
4.23.2 Giant EV Products & Services
4.23.3 Giant EV Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Giant EV (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.24 Palla (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.24.1 Palla Profile
Table Palla Overview List
4.24.2 Palla Products & Services
4.24.3 Palla Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Palla (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.25 Forever (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.25.1 Forever Profile
Table Forever Overview List
4.25.2 Forever Products & Services
4.25.3 Forever Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Forever (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.26 Emmelle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.26.1 Emmelle Profile
Table Emmelle Overview List
4.26.2 Emmelle Products & Services
4.26.3 Emmelle Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Emmelle (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.27 Yamaha (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.27.1 Yamaha Profile
Table Yamaha Overview List
4.27.2 Yamaha Products & Services
4.27.3 Yamaha Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Yamaha (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.28 Lvju (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.28.1 Lvju Profile
Table Lvju Overview List
4.28.2 Lvju Products & Services
4.28.3 Lvju Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Lvju (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.29 Songi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.29.1 Songi Profile
Table Songi Overview List
4.29.2 Songi Products & Services
4.29.3 Songi Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Songi (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.30 Hero Electric (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.30.1 Hero Electric Profile
Table Hero Electric Overview List
4.30.2 Hero Electric Products & Services
4.30.3 Hero Electric Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hero Electric (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.31 Accell Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.32 Terra Motor (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.33 Govecs (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.34 Gazelle (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.35 ZEV (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.36 Zero Motorcycles (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle and Scooter MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Utility-type Consumption
Figure Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Demand in Utility-type Consumption, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Demand in Utility-type Consumption, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Entertainment-type Consumption
Figure Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Demand in Entertainment-type Consumption, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Demand in Entertainment-type Consumption, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Electric Motorcycle and Scooter Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
