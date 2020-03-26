Description

A baby bottle is a bottle with a nipple to drink directly from. It is typically used by infants and young children when a mother does not breastfeed. A baby bottle is usually made from glass and plastic materials.

The global Baby Bottles market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Baby Bottles by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Other Bottles

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Pigeon

Avent

NUK

Playtex

Dr. Brown’s

Nuby

Gerber

Evenflo

Born Free

Lansinoh

Nip

Bobo

Ivory

MAM

Rhshine Babycare

Lovi

US Baby

Rikang

Goodbaby

Medela

Babisil

Tommee Tippee

Piyo Piyo

Amama

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

0-6 Months Babies

6-18 Months Babies

Others

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Baby Bottles Industry

Figure Baby Bottles Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Baby Bottles

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Baby Bottles

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Baby Bottles

Table Global Baby Bottles Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Baby Bottles Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Glass Bottles

Table Major Company List of Glass Bottles

3.1.2 Plastic Bottles

Table Major Company List of Plastic Bottles

3.1.3 Other Bottles

Table Major Company List of Other Bottles

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Baby Bottles Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Baby Bottles Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Baby Bottles Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Baby Bottles Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Baby Bottles Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Baby Bottles Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Pigeon (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Pigeon Profile

Table Pigeon Overview List

4.1.2 Pigeon Products & Services

4.1.3 Pigeon Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Pigeon (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 Avent (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 Avent Profile

Table Avent Overview List

4.2.2 Avent Products & Services

4.2.3 Avent Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Avent (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 NUK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 NUK Profile

Table NUK Overview List

4.3.2 NUK Products & Services

4.3.3 NUK Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of NUK (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Playtex (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Playtex Profile

Table Playtex Overview List

4.4.2 Playtex Products & Services

4.4.3 Playtex Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Playtex (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 Dr. Brown’s (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 Dr. Brown’s Profile

Table Dr. Brown’s Overview List

4.5.2 Dr. Brown’s Products & Services

4.5.3 Dr. Brown’s Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Dr. Brown’s (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Nuby (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Nuby Profile

Table Nuby Overview List

4.6.2 Nuby Products & Services

4.6.3 Nuby Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nuby (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 Gerber (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 Gerber Profile

Table Gerber Overview List

4.7.2 Gerber Products & Services

4.7.3 Gerber Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gerber (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Evenflo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Evenflo Profile

Table Evenflo Overview List

4.8.2 Evenflo Products & Services

4.8.3 Evenflo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Evenflo (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Born Free (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Born Free Profile

Table Born Free Overview List

4.9.2 Born Free Products & Services

4.9.3 Born Free Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Born Free (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Lansinoh (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Lansinoh Profile

Table Lansinoh Overview List

4.10.2 Lansinoh Products & Services

4.10.3 Lansinoh Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lansinoh (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Nip (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Nip Profile

Table Nip Overview List

4.11.2 Nip Products & Services

4.11.3 Nip Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nip (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Bobo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Bobo Profile

Table Bobo Overview List

4.12.2 Bobo Products & Services

4.12.3 Bobo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Bobo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Ivory (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Ivory Profile

Table Ivory Overview List

4.13.2 Ivory Products & Services

4.13.3 Ivory Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ivory (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 MAM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 MAM Profile

Table MAM Overview List

4.14.2 MAM Products & Services

4.14.3 MAM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of MAM (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.15 Rhshine Babycare (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15.1 Rhshine Babycare Profile

Table Rhshine Babycare Overview List

4.15.2 Rhshine Babycare Products & Services

4.15.3 Rhshine Babycare Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rhshine Babycare (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.16 Lovi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16.1 Lovi Profile

Table Lovi Overview List

4.16.2 Lovi Products & Services

4.16.3 Lovi Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Lovi (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.17 US Baby (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17.1 US Baby Profile

Table US Baby Overview List

4.17.2 US Baby Products & Services

4.17.3 US Baby Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of US Baby (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.18 Rikang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18.1 Rikang Profile

Table Rikang Overview List

4.18.2 Rikang Products & Services

4.18.3 Rikang Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Rikang (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.19 Goodbaby (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19.1 Goodbaby Profile

Table Goodbaby Overview List

4.19.2 Goodbaby Products & Services

4.19.3 Goodbaby Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Goodbaby (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.20 Medela (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20.1 Medela Profile

Table Medela Overview List

4.20.2 Medela Products & Services

4.20.3 Medela Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Medela (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.21 Babisil (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.21.1 Babisil Profile

Table Babisil Overview List

4.21.2 Babisil Products & Services

4.21.3 Babisil Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Babisil (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.22 Tommee Tippee (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.22.1 Tommee Tippee Profile

Table Tommee Tippee Overview List

4.22.2 Tommee Tippee Products & Services

4.22.3 Tommee Tippee Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Tommee Tippee (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.23 Piyo Piyo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.23.1 Piyo Piyo Profile

Table Piyo Piyo Overview List

4.23.2 Piyo Piyo Products & Services

4.23.3 Piyo Piyo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Piyo Piyo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.24 Amama (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.24.1 Amama Profile

Table Amama Overview List

4.24.2 Amama Products & Services

4.24.3 Amama Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Amama (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Baby Bottles Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Baby Bottles Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Baby Bottles Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Baby Bottles Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Baby Bottles Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Baby Bottles Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Baby Bottles Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Baby Bottles Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Baby Bottles Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Baby Bottles Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in 0-6 Months Babies

Figure Baby Bottles Demand in 0-6 Months Babies, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Baby Bottles Demand in 0-6 Months Babies, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in 6-18 Months Babies

Figure Baby Bottles Demand in 6-18 Months Babies, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Baby Bottles Demand in 6-18 Months Babies, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.3 Demand in Others

Figure Baby Bottles Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Baby Bottles Demand in Others, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Baby Bottles Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Baby Bottles Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Baby Bottles Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Baby Bottles Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Baby Bottles Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Baby Bottles Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Baby Bottles Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Baby Bottles Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Baby Bottles Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Baby Bottles Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Baby Bottles Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Baby Bottles Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Baby Bottles Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Baby Bottles Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Baby Bottles Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Baby Bottles Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

