According to this study, over the next five years, the service market for tax service providers will register a CAGR of xx% in terms of revenue, the size of the world market will reach xx million US dollars by 2024, against xx million in US dollars in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share of key companies in the service sector to tax service providers, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market share and growth opportunities of the tax service provider services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the competitive landscape in the market and a corresponding detailed analysis of the main suppliers / manufacturers in the market. The main manufacturers covered in this report: the breakdown data in Chapter 3.

Right Networks

Healy Consultants Group

PwC

Wolters Kluwer

KPMG International Cooperative

Ernst & Young Global

Avitus Group

Andersen

Dixon Hughes Goodman

Sikich

Abbott Stringham & Lynch

Berdon

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause

HRB Innovations

BCN Services

This study considers the value of the services of tax service providers generated by the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in section 2.3; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.7.

Online service

Offline service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in section 2.4; and forecasts until 2024 in section 10.8. Company

Individual Other

In addition, this report examines the main drivers that influence market growth, the opportunities, challenges and risks facing the main players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes the main emerging trends and their impact on current and future development.

Research objectives

Study and analyze the size of the global market for tax service provider services by key regions / countries, type of product and application, historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecasts until 2024.

Understanding the structure of the services market of tax service providers by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the main global players in tax service provider services, to define, describe and analyze value, market share, competitive market landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans over the years coming years.

Analyze the services of tax service providers with regard to individual growth trends, future prospects and their contribution to the global market.

Share detailed information on key factors influencing market growth (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, challenges and risks specific to the industry).

To project the size of the tax service providers’ submarkets, with respect to key regions (as well as their respective key countries).

Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and market acquisitions.

To draw up a strategic profile of the main players and analyze in depth their growth strategies.

Contents

Global market growth for tax service providers (state and outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the report

1.1 Market introduction

1.2 Research objectives

1.3 years considered

1.4 Market research methodology

1.5 Economic indicators

1.6 Currency considered

2 Résumé

2.1 Overview of the world market

2.1.1 Size of the global service market for tax service providers 2014-2024

2.1.2 Size of the TCCA tax service provider market by region

2.2 Service segment of tax service providers by type

2.2.1 Online service

2.2.2 Online service

2.3 Size of the tax service provider services market by type

2.3.1 Size of the global services market for tax service providers Market size by type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Growth rate in the size of the global tax services market by type (2014-2019)

2.4 Service segment of tax service providers by application

2.4.1 Individual

2.4.2 Company

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Size of the tax service provider services market by demand

2.5.1 Market share of the size of the global tax services market by demand (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Growth rate in the size of the global tax services market by application (2014-2019)

3 Global tax service provider services by players

3.1 Market share of the size of the market for global tax services by actors

To continue…

