Reservoir analysis develops subsurface data to integrate analysis of rocks, pores, and fluids from various reservoirs. The key factor that is responsible for the rise of reservoir analysis market is upsurge in global energy demand. The progress of new technologies, and the presence abundance of unconventional resources globally, is probable to drive the unconventional reservoir analysis market at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

Rise in focus on mature oil & gas fields and new field expansions have fueled the market growth. However, high cost, risk, and complexities associated with reservoir analysis hamper the growth of the reservoir analysis market. On the contrary, technological advancements in reservoir analysis are expected to provide future opportunities for the reservoir analysis market globally.

The Reservoir analysis market is segmented on the basis of service, and end user. On the basis of service, market is segmented as reservoir simulation and geo-modeling, reservoir sampling services, data acquisition and monitoring. On the basis of end user is segmented as onshore and offshore.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global reservoir analysis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The global reservoir analysis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting reservoir analysis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological effecting the reservoir analysis market in these regions.

