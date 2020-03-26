Report of Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market is generated by Orbis Research providing the comprehensive study of the industry. Orbis Research is considering the year 2019 as a base year and forecast period for predicting the growth of the market is 2020-2026. Orbis Research is delivering the reports of market research on several categories by an organized method of judging the client, examining market supply, researching, struggle and demand, accompanied by integrating the feedback of the client.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications)

1.2 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Non Imaging

1.2.3 Imaging

1.3 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Airborne

1.3.3 Naval

1.3.4 Space

1.4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.6 South Korea Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.4.1 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.5.1 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.6.1 China Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.7.1 Japan Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.8 South Korea Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production

3.8.1 South Korea Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.8.2 South Korea Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Business

7.1 Raytheon Company

7.1.1 Raytheon Company Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Raytheon Company Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Raytheon Company Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Raytheon Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

7.2.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lockheed Martin Corporation Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

7.3.1 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings, Inc.

7.4.1 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings, Inc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings, Inc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings, Inc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 L-Chapter Three: Communications Holdings, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BAE Systems Plc.

7.5.1 BAE Systems Plc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 BAE Systems Plc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BAE Systems Plc. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 BAE Systems Plc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Northrop Grumman

7.6.1 Northrop Grumman Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Northrop Grumman Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Northrop Grumman Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Northrop Grumman Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Thales Group

7.7.1 Thales Group Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Thales Group Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Thales Group Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Thales Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Rockwell Collins

7.8.1 Rockwell Collins Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Rockwell Collins Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Rockwell Collins Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Rockwell Collins Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Elbit Systems Ltd.

7.9.1 Elbit Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Elbit Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Elbit Systems Ltd. Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Elbit Systems Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 DRS Technologies

7.10.1 DRS Technologies Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 DRS Technologies Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 DRS Technologies Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 DRS Technologies Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications)

8.4 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Distributors List

9.3 Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.5 South Korea Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications)

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Infrared Solutions (for Industrial, Civil, Defence and Security Applications) by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Research Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

