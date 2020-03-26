In this report, LP Information studies the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Boiler Water Treatment market for 2018-2023.

Boiler water is raw water used in boilers for generating steam. It is a liquid phase of steam within the boiler. The term is also used for the treated boiler feedwater, or steam condensate being returned to a boiler, or boiler blowdown being removed from a boiler. Boiler water treatment is the protection of boiler water from corrosion and other impurities. The treatment and conditioning of boiler water is done for continuous heat exchange, corrosion protection, and production of high-quality steam. Boiler water treatment chemicals are added to the system for imparting efficiency, safety, and reliability to the system. The steam generation and heat transfer in any system can impact the fuel cost to maintenance expenses of the system. Chemicals in boiler water treatment are used for maintaining corrosion and deposition problems.

Factors like raw feed water treatment, reduction in pre-treatment and heat exchanger equipment cost, growing popularity of zer-liquid blowdown, strict boiler regulations and enhancing safety and efficiency of system are driving the market growth. Further, demand is increasing significantly in various end use industries favouring the market. However, hazardous nature of hydrazine is limiting the market growth. The oxygen scavenger segment is projected to be the largest market in chemical type because it protects the boiler and control corrosion of the feed tank. The Scaling inhibitors segment accounted for the second largest market share in the boiler water treatment chemicals type market as it reduces the damage caused by scaling.

APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market throughout the predicted period. This mainly attributes to the increasing demand for electricity and the rise in focus of several countries in the region towards infrastructure development. Moreover, the expansion of existing refineries in the refining and petrochemicals industry will also drive the growth of the market in this region. Analysts predict that countries such as China, India, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, and Japan will account for the major market shares.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Boiler Water Treatment will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Boiler Water Treatment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2312658

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

ChemTreat

GE Power

Lenntech

Nalco

Veolia Water Technologies

…

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Segmentation by application:

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-boiler-water-treatment-market-report-status-and-outlook

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Boiler Water Treatment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Boiler Water Treatment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Boiler Water Treatment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Boiler Water Treatment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Boiler Water Treatment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2312658

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]