Indoor Location System is confined to a very limited geography; hence, it uses only wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and wireless local area networks (WLAN), which cover a small area. In addition, Indoor Location System requires high accuracy to determine the position of the object or device. As a result, indoor LBS uses positioning technologies based on Wi-Fi, WLAN, ultra-wide band (UWB), Bluetooth, assisted global positioning system (A-GPS), microelectronic mechanical system (MEMS), and other hybrid technologies to determine the location of the searched object.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Indoor Location System will register a 44.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 4160 million by 2023, from US$ 450 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Indoor Location System market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2305560

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Google/Alphabet(US)

Apple(US)

HERE Maps(FI)

Aisle411(US)

Broadcom(US)

IndoorAtals(FI)

SenionLab(SE)

Acuity Brands(ByteLight)(US)

Wifarer(CA)

Microsoft(US)

Cisco Systems(US)

Skyhook(TruePosition)(US)

Insiteo(US)

Shopkick(US)

Ekahau(US)

Ericsson(SE)

Point Inside(US)

Qualcomm(US)

Zonith(DK)

Navizon/Accuware(US)

Locata Corporation(AU)

Ubisense(UK)

Meridian(US)

Sensewhere(UK)

TRX Systems(US)

Rtmap(CN)

URadio Systems(CN)

Huace Optical-communications(CN)

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-indoor-location-system-market-report-status-and-outlook

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Network-Based Location System

Independent Location System

Segmentation by application:

Offices and Commercial Buildings

Government, Public Safety and Urban Security

Healthcare

Travel and Hospitality

Aviation

Academia and Education

Oil, Gas and Mining

Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistics

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Indoor Location System market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Indoor Location System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Indoor Location System players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Indoor Location System with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Indoor Location System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Place a purchase order of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase/2305560

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Info:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]