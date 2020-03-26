The Global Technical Textile Market Size was accounted for $xxxxx million in the historical year (2017) and is expected to reach $xxxxx million by the end of 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of x.x% over the forecast period (2018-2025). Key factors expected to drive the technical textile market growth over the forecast spell include rising demand for geotextile from the developing countries as well as increasing preferences of populace towards nonwoven technical fabrics. Besides, intensifying demand for construction textiles plus several initiatives taken by government in order to promote the use of technical textiles is further fueling the technical textile market growth across the globe. On the other hand, high cost of raw materials & finished goods as well as rising amount toxic waste generated while production process are some factors likely to restrain technical textile market growth over the forecast period.

The global technical textile market has been segmented by different type, end-use application, material and geography. Furthermore, type of the market is sub-segmented into nonwoven, woven and others (like knitting, weaving and braiding). Likewise, material segment has been sub-divided into composite and uniform. In terms of end-use application segment technical textile market is bifurcated into 12 sectors including BuildTech, AgroTech, GeoTech, ClothTech, InduTech, HomeTech, MediTech, OekoTech, ProTech MobilTech, PackTech and SportTech.

Geographically, technical textile market across the globe has been divided into several key regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and LAMEA. The global technical textile market is led by Asia-Pacific region and the region is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast spell. However, a number of big companies are based in North America boosting the US technical textile market.

Some of the key players operating in the competitive edge of technical textile market across the globe include Ahlstrom Corporation, DowDuPont, Johns Manville, Royal Ten Cate, Freudenberg & Co., GSE Environmental Inc., Proctor and Gamble, Huesker Synthetic GmbH, 3M and Hindustan Hindoostan Mills. In addition, Ahlstrom Corporation took over Munksjo in November 2016 in order to expend their technical textile business and acquire major share in the market. Other prominent players in technical textile industry are Lanxess, Berry Global Group and Low & Bonar.

Key segments of the global technical textile market include:

Material Segment of technical textile market

Composite

Uniform

Type Segment of technical textile market

Woven

Knitted

Non-woven

Others (knitting, weaving and braided)

End-Use Application of technical textile market

BuildTech

AgroTech

GeoTech

ClothTech

InduTech

HomeTech

MediTech

OekoTech

ProTech MobilTech

PackTech

SportTech

Geographical Segmentation of technical textile market

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

