The global web hosting services market size was valued at USD 90.64 billion in 2018. The global web hosting services market is primarily driven by high penetration of internet and growing digitalization. Along with that factors that are reinforcing the market includes increasing e-commerce industry along with a rising number of start-ups globally in the fields of analytics, business intelligence, and other industries.

Request a PDF sample of the Global Web Hosting Services market research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/852

The global web hosting services market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global market for web hosting services is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the web hosting services industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the web hosting services industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Web hosting services can be defined as services and systems which allows individuals and organizations to host a webpage or website on the internet. With increasing digitalization, web hosting allows companies to interact with customers and make their offerings visible through their own website. This makes marketing and communication with current and upcoming customers easy and efficient for the companies.

The “Global Web Hosting Services Market Size 2018 by Product (Web-Site Builders, Shared Hosting, Dedicated Hosting), By Application (Public Websites, Intranet Services, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa) and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Based on product type, the market for web hosting services is divided into website builders, shared hosting and dedicated hosting. Web site builders segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. An increasing number of small and medium-size startups along with lack of technical knowledge among the business owners about web site building is expected to boost the market for web site builders.

On the basis of application, the market covers public website, intranet services, and others. Public website dominated the global web hosting services market due to increasing digitalization and increased adoption of web hosting services by market players. The growing e-commerce industry has opened up new opportunities for industry players to sell their products and interact with customers more closely. Web hosting helps companies to have their own identity i.e. website on the internet and be a part of the growing e-commerce industry.

Direct purchase the Single user copy of the research study @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/852

Based on the region, the global web hosting services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global web hosting market in 2018 with the largest share followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. High penetration of internet and the presence of well-established infrastructure are factors responsible for the high share of North America in web hosting services market.

The Asia Pacific with growing industrialization and increased emergence of small and medium enterprises in countries such as India, China, and Japan has led to increasing demand for web hosting services leading to higher growth of the market as compared to other regions. For e.g. India has about 51.00 million small and medium business enterprises which are expected to increase in the near future increasing the demand for web hosting services in India.

The global web hosting services market is a highly consolidated industry with strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. A considerable share of the market is dominated by the top few players such as GoDaddy and Amazon Web services. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players through innovative product development by investing high in R&D along with player acquisitions and new product developments.

The major players of global web hosting services market includes Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Dreamhost, Earthlink, Equinix, Google, Endurance International Group, GoDaddy, Justhost, Exabytes, SiteGround, A2 Hosting, Hostinger, Vodien, IP Server One, Shinjuru, Fast Comet, Future Forecast are some of the major players in global web hosting industry,.

Are you looking for a discount on purchasing the report? If yes then, contact us @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/852

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Breakdown Data by Service Providers

Chapter 4 Breakdown Data by Product

Chapter 5 U.S.

Chapter 6 Europe

Chapter 7 Japan

Chapter 8 China

Chapter 9 India

Chapter 10 Southeast Asia

Chapter 11 Rest of Global

Chapter 12 Company Profiles

Chapter 13 Future Forecast

Chapter 14 U.S. Web Hosting Forecast

Chapter 15 Europe Web Hosting Forecast

Chapter 16 Japan Web Hosting Forecast

Chapter 17 China Web Hosting Forecast

Chapter 18 India Web Hosting Forecast

Chapter 19 Southeast Asia Web Hosting Forecast

Chapter 20 Rest of Global Forecast

Chapter 21 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Chapter 22 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influence Factor Analysis Risks and Influence Factor Analysis

Chapter 23 Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter 24 Appendix

Continued…