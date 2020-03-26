Global yoga clothing market is expected to reach a market value of USD 47.9 billion by 2025. Yoga apparel manufacturers are constantly evolving to achieve better customer satisfaction regarding the technology and features of their products. In the last decade and a half there have been several significant changes in the Yoga clothing industry as regards the types of yoga clothing produced.

The development of yoga clothing has made it necessary for market participants to concentrate on strategies such as rapid delivery processes and mass adaptation. In the yoga clothing industry, mass customization slowly gained importance. Technology, the supply chain transformation and corporate restructuring influence these factors. Major technological advances were observed in order to get customer feedback, develop and deliver the final product.

Mass personalization processes have been taken by yoga competitors. However, mass adaptation only takes place when changes occur in three broad fields: incorporating technological developments, including body scanning, computer-based design, adopting flexible manufacturing methods, digital printing, integrated manufacturing technologies and equipment as well as implementing organizational changes in terms of technology. Mass customizations of yoga clothing are therefore expected to help market competitors attract and develop strong brand loyalty to consumers.

Based on type, the global yoga clothing market is bifurcated into yoga shorts, yoga pants, yoga unitards, yoga tops, yoga capris and others. The yoga pants segment dominated the market with a share of nearly 36.1% in 2017. Yoga pants are available in various styles and types, including traditional boot-cuts and smoothed yoga pants, as well as the more common and popular yoga pants. These yoga pants are usually black, flared, cut and tight. The key element of yoga pants is high elasticity and flexibility, which increases demand for various purposes. Yoga pants, however, are mainly intended as yoga pants, but as a mainstream clothing purpose yoga pants are popular.

Based on application, the global yoga clothing market is fragmented into men, women and kids. The women segment accounted for the largest share in the global market owing to rising number of women inclining towards practicing yoga as a regular fitness option. In addition, increasing penetration of yoga outfits for mainstream clothing purpose as well as athleisure purpose are some other major aspects augmenting the overall growth. Rising health awareness, increasing number of yoga trainers and yoga training institutes, increasing disposable incomes, rising number of yoga clothing manufacturers and consideration of yoga clothing as a regular and athleisure clothing option are some key aspects driving the growth of this segment. Increasing penetration of yoga practices among men is a key aspect driving the demand for yoga clothing among men as well. In the global yoga apparel market, innovation plays an important role, helping to differentiate products and enhancing user performance. Advanced manufacturing, innovative designs, and product positioning make yoga clothing premium products. Consumers currently require high performance innovative, high-quality products. Various advances in technology have allowed market competitors for fitness activities such as yoga to implement performance clothing.

Yoga is one of India’s original ancient forms of exercise and meditation. Since the past decade, yoga has become a form of fitness worldwide, particularly in North America. In particular in the US and Canada the popularity of yoga is continuously growing. For many reasons, people choose yoga and meditation, including stress relief, flexibility, general fitness and overall health development. In most parts of the world, increasing awareness of yoga and its participation will have a direct impact on the marketing of yoga clothing, yoga equipment and accessories throughout the world. This is expected to bolster the overall growth of the global yoga clothing market over the forecast period.

The major players in the market include Alo Yoga, Lululemon Athletica, Mika Yoga Wear, Onzie, ANJALI, Green Apple, Inner Waves Organics, Beyond Yoga, Easy Yoga, Bluefish Sport, ALALA, Fabletics, Outdoor Voices,Under Armor, Lily Lotus, Tory Sport, Prana, Soybu and Hatha Clothing among others.

