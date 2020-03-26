Automotive Usage-based insurance (UBI) is one of the key factors driving the automotive usage-based insurance market growth. The cost of UBI varies compared to traditional auto insurance. UBI converts fixed costs into variable costs and enables the calculation of premium based on the mileage and other rating factors. It also facilitates cost variation based on driving behavior that is tracked using telematics. This flexible pricing scheme makes the auto insurance premium more individualized and precise.

The implementation of a shared data plan to reduce data subscribers per user is one of the key automotive usage-based insurance market trends. With growing number of connected devices, it is expected that every person will have an average of seven connected devices

Companies Profiled in this Report includes,

Progressive,Allstate,Octo Telematics,MetroMile,Allianz,AXA, Liberty Mutual,Verizon,MovitrackViasat,Nationwide,Esurance,Safeco,Travellers,Liberty Mutual Insurance,AIOI,QBE,Modus Group,Intelligent Mechatronic Systems,Inseego,Truemotion,Cambridge Mobile Telematics

The global scope for the Automotive Usage-based Insurance sector has been analyzed and predicted for the forecast period of the 2026 year. This research report offers a summarized data of different dynamic aspects of the businesses. Different graphical presentation techniques have been used while curating this report such as infographics, graphs, pictures, and flowcharts which helps to get better perspective to the readers. Well explained SWOT analysis has been used to understand the strength, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats in front of the businesses.

Business profiles of the leading key players have been analyzed to understand the successful strategies adopted by them. It takes a closer and analytical look on existing top-level companies as well as new startups. Different methods and models have been used to calculate the trajectory of Automotive Usage-based Insurance industries.

Each and every segment along with its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. The competitive landscape of the Automotive Usage-based Insurance market has been elaborated by studying numerous factors such as top manufacturers, prices and revenue. The information on the global Automotive Usage-based Insurance market is accessible to readers in logical chapter wise format. Driving and restraining factors have been listed in this research report which helps to provide the understanding of positive as well as negative aspects in front of the businesses.

