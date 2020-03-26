The Insight Partners published an Exclusive report on “Gas Separation Membranes Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibits on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The gas separation membranes market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as growing demand for membranes in carbon dioxide separation processes coupled with the cost-effectiveness associated with the use of membrane separation. However, issues related to short lifespan of these membranes and technical difficulties over other gas separation technologies is expected to hamper the gas separation membranes market growth over the projected period. Moreover, rising issues of water scarcity and growing demand for desalination in the developing countries is expected to boost its utlization.

Key Players

1. UBE Industries Ltd.

2. Air Liquide Advanced Separations LLC

3. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

4. Generon Igs Inc.

5. Honeywell Uop LLC

6. Fujifilm Manufacturing Europe B.V.

7. Schlumberger Ltd.

8. Parker-Hannifin Corporation

9. DIC Corporation

10. Membrane Technology and Research Inc.

Global Gas Separation Membranes Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Gas separation membranes are commonly used to isolate and purify specific susbatnces from other gases or vapor mixtures. They find their applications acrsoss food & beverage processing, pharmaceutical & medical application, chemical processing, water & wastewater treatment, industrial gas processing and other applications. The use of gas separation technology saves cost and energy and proves more efficient as compared to conventional technologies such as cryogenic distillation, absorption and adsorption. With the increased in cost of energy costs, the use of gas separation membrane technology would become prominent for reducing the environmental impact and overall costs of industrial processes.

Gas Separation Membranes Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Gas Separation Membranes Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Gas Separation Membranes Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Gas Separation Membranes Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Gas Separation Membranes Market –Analysis 63

6. Gas Separation Membranes Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Gas Separation Membranes Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Gas Separation Membranes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Gas Separation Membranes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Gas Separation Membranes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membranes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Gas Separation Membranes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Gas Separation Membranes Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Gas Separation Membranes Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267