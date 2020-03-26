Surgical Suture Market Report include on Theinsightpartners.com with Extensive Study. The report aims to provide an overview of Surgical Suture Market Report. Detail analysis on possible segments and sub segments of the market. – Forecast till 2027

The surgical sutures market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various local as well as regional players. Some of the key players operating in the global surgical sutures market include, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Ethicon USA, LLC, Smith & Nephew, Atramat, Demetech Corporation, Sutures India, Péters Surgical, Teleflex Medical OEM, Serag-Wiessner GmbH & CO. KG among others.

Surgical Sutures Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, and Application, the global surgical sutures market was valued at US$ 2,954.5 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 4,503.3 Mn by 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global surgical sutures market and the factors driving the market along with the factors that are restraining the growth of surgical sutures market. The global market is classified into the five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South & Central America.

Request Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001297/

The global surgical sutures market, is segmented on the basis of product into the two major sub segments such as absorbable and non-absorbable sutures. On the basis of the absorbable suture the segment includes natural sutures and synthetic sutures. The synthetic segment is further classified as polydioxanone sutures, polyglactin 910 sutures, poliglecaprone 25 sutures, polyglycolic acid sutures among others. Whereas, the non-absorbable sutures segment is classified as prolene sutures, nylon sutures and stainless steel sutures. Whereas, the application segment is classified as the cardiovascular surgery, general surgery, gynecology surgery, orthopedic surgery, ophthalmic surgery and others. Among product segments for the surgical sutures the absorbable sutures dominates the market for the surgical sutures and is expected to dominate the market in the coming future. The factor that is contributing to the growth of the market is the property of dissolving nature of suture that does not leave scars on the skin after surgeries and the antibacterial coating which is anti-infectious. Therefore, it reduces the risk of the surgical site infection and thus the market is likely to propel in the forecasted period.

The market for the surgical sutures is driven by the factors such as government support for healthcare industry, rise in the number of surgeries, rise in the number of the aesthetic surgeries and emphasis for medical tourism. Whereas, the market is restrained by the factors such development in the alternates of sutures and adoption of the robotic surgeries which are limiting the use of the human suturing. The market for the surgical sutures has opportunity to develop innovative products such as suture holders, suturing instruments that will be helpful for the suturing processes. The need of the suturing will lead to more developments that will allow surgeries to be non-invasive.

Global Surgical Sutures Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

TOC:

1.INTRODUCTION 24

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 24

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 24

2. GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 25

3. GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURE MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 27

3.1 OVERVIEW 27

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 27

3.3 GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET – BY PRODUCT 28

3.4 GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET – BY APPLICATION 29

3.5 GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET – BY GEOGRAPHY 29

3.6 PEST ANALYSIS 30

3.6.1 North America – PEST Analysis 30

3.6.2 Europe – PEST Analysis 32

3.6.3 Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis 34

3.6.4 Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis 36

3.6.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis 38

4. GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURE MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 40

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 40

4.1.1 Government Support for Healthcare Industry 40

4.1.2 Rise In The Number Surgeries 40

4.1.3 Rise in the Number of Aesthetic Surgeries 40

4.1.4 Emphasis for Medical Tourism 40

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 41

4.2.1 Developments in The Alternates of Sutures 41

4.2.2 Adoption of Robotics Surgeries 41

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 41

4.3.1 Product Innovations in Surgical Suture Market. 41

4.3.1 Technological Advancement 41

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 42

4.4.1 Market Fluctuations 42

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 42

5. GLOBAL SURGICAL SUTURES MARKET –ANALYSIS 43

Continued…

Buy this Report now at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001297/

About Us – The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact us –

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]