Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market Current and Future Trends, Leading Players, Industry Segments and Regional Forecast By 2031

Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players that are operating in the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market have been profile in the report competitively and thoroughly across all the five broad regions covered under the scope of the study. The competitive landscape of these market players includes the recent developments in the field of energy harvesting and regeneration and the business strategies adopted by the companies to sustain and compete in the global market. In addition to this, SWOT analysis has been provided in the report of each of these players to identify and further analyze their positioning the market. The report further offers the market attractiveness analysis of the segment, vehicle type for offering an insight about the most lucrative type of vehicle in the current market scenario.

The market dynamics of the global market, which has also been exhaustively analyzed under the purview of the report, is inclusive of the market drivers, restraint and key opportunities. Thus, the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market report offers an in-depth and through study of the market and provides the revenue forecast of the market for the period of 2017 to 2025.

Some of the major players operating in the global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market include: Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Denso Corporation (Japan) and Tenneco Inc. (U.S.), Faurecia SA (France), Gentherm Incorporated (U.S.), ZF Group (Germany), Ricardo PLC (U.K.) and Torotrak PLC (U.K.) among others.

The global automotive energy harvesting and regeneration market has been segmented into:

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Heat Recovery System Type

Regenerative Braking System

Turbocharger

Exhaust Gas Recirculation System

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Vehicle Type

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicle

Automotive Energy Harvesting and Regeneration Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

