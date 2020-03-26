Craft beer is prepared in a traditional way by small breweries. This small or microbrewery is a brewing platform that produces small amounts of beer compared to independently owned breweries and large-scale corporate, commercial breweries. These breweries generally characterized by their strong emphasis on quality, flavor, and the brewing technique which they use at their customization level. According to the American Brewer Association (ABA), craft brewery is defined as small’, independent’ and traditional’. The different types of craft beer which the major market players are offering are ale, lager, stout, porter, saison, pilsners and others.

The demand for craft beer is increasing among the consumers since they are demanding more of low alcohol by volume (ABV) type of products. Factors such as changing lifestyle, health consciousness among consumers, and availability of different flavors of craft beers such as american pale ale, amber or red ale, saison & farmhouse ale are driving this market. In addition to that, there is an increase in the off-premise spending on beer due to the rise in pubs, restaurants, bars and nightlife culture among millennial, which in turn influencing the global craft beer market and thus the craft beer market has a very strong opportunity to expand its presence in the international level. However, side effects related to overconsumption of craft beer may hamper the market in the upcoming years. Overconsumption of these craft beer may cause many health issues such as high blood pressure, heartburn, and intoxication. It may also cause an increase in the sugar level of the consumers. Hence, this may restrain the growth of the craft beer market in the near future. Nevertheless, with the steady growth in the beverage and brewing industry, market players can be profited by investing in this market.

The major manufacturers covered in this report: Anheuser-Busch, Constellation Brands, Inc., D.G. Yuengling & Son, Inc., Heineken N.V., New Belgium Brewing Company, Inc., Oskar Blues Brewery, Sierra Nevada Brewing Co, Stone & Wood Brewing Company, The Boston Beer Company, Inc., The Gambrinus Company

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

Most important Products of Craft Beer covered in this report are:

Ale

Lager

Stout

Porter

Saison

Pilsners

Others

Most important Distribution Channel of Craft Beer covered in this report are:

Off-Trade

On-Trade

The “global craft beer Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the saffron market with detailed market segmentation by type and distribution channel and geography. The global craft beer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Saffron market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Scope of the study:

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

The forecast spans 6 years and predicts the prospective progress of the sector

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

