Food safety testing discusses an overview of food products for disease organisms, chemicals and other harmful ingredients. It is generally aimed at three major food contaminants, namely pathogens, chemicals and genetically modified organisms.

The implementation of several food safety rules, especially in developed economies, drives the development of the global food safety test market. The reprocessing of animal by-products, the sale of goods after use by date, the inclusion of harmful elements and unsafe food management processes are some of the main activities related to food fraud. Consumption of contaminated food, including toxic chemicals and hazardous materials, causes food-borne illness, which can even lead to death. However, it is expected that the differences in the tests required for different types of food combined with the lack of food safety awareness in developing and underdeveloped countries will inhibit market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are

ALS limited

TUV SUD

AsureQuality Ltd

DNV GL

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings.

SGS SA

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group

Bureau Veritas SA

Europe is one of the important markets for both food safety and testing products, and accounts for nearly one third of the entire market. Europe is followed by North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most attractive markets for testing food safety and has great opportunities for large companies.

The use of stringent guidelines by many leading food safety organizations, such as the European Food Safety Authority, the European Food Safety Authority, the Food Safety Authority and Standards in India, and the Canadian Food Control Agency, to prevent poor health of consumers and fraud in the food industry to develop a global food safety test market.

Food Safety Testing Market Key Segments:

By Contaminant

Pathogen

Genetically modified organism (GMO)

Chemical & toxin

Others

By Food Tested

Meat & meat product

Dairy & dairy product

Cereal, grain, & pulse

Processed food

Others

By Technology

Agar culturing

PCR-based assay

Immunoassay-based

Others

The Global Food Safety Testing Devices research report covers a key analysis of the competition landscape to ensure intact awareness of market intentions, core values, niche markets, market strengths and weaknesses. It also includes assessing future business opportunities, challenges, threats, obstacles and restrictions on the market for food safety testing devices. The report also includes an in-depth analysis of current market trends, driving force, market dynamics, sources of raw materials, import / export activities and technological advances.

Our analysts will help you get modified report details that you can modify for a specific region, application or any numeric data. In addition, we are always ready to adapt to the study, which is triangulated using our own statistics to make market research more complete in your view.

Our market research is more visible in the production of food safety tests, providing a holistic approach to market subtleties, trends, and quantity and demand. Our report is deeply immersed in the market and divides it into many levels and provides key knowledge at the macro and micro levels. The study aims to provide detailed information on estimates and predictions about key pollutants, including pathogens, pesticides, genetically modified organisms (GMOs), toxins and others. In addition, the report also includes a perspective on the demand for food safety research by food type, with an annual forecast by 2020. The report also provides the same level of information for key regional markets.

Key questions answered in this research report:

Who are the target customers of the global food safety testing market?

What sales strategies are useful in increasing sales worldwide?

What challenges, threats and threats do companies face?

What is the price structure in several regions?

Who are the most important players on the global market?

What is the size of the global food safety testing market?

What are the internal and external drivers and limiting factors in the global food safety test market?

