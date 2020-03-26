Artificial intelligence technologies in recent years have gained considerable interest in the media and advertising industry. Although artificial intelligence applications in the media and advertising industry are still in its infancy, there is a huge potential for this technology to shape the next generation media and advertising sector. Machine learning has a significant impact on the advertising ecosystem.

The demand for artificial intelligence in the media and advertising industry is growing due to the increased demand for rich experiences of digital customers around the world. Media and advertising companies focus on optimizing e-mail and web communication through continuous learning from user behavior and actions. In addition, the program advertisement also drives the development of the global market for artificial intelligence in this industry.

The companies profiled in this report include;

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google

NVIDIA Corporation

Intellectual Corporation

Sentient Technologies

Numenta

The new research report looks more closely and analytically at various companies that are seeking a larger share in the global market of artificial intelligence in the media and advertising market. Data on the leading and fastest growing segments together with data on drives. This report introduces a balanced combination of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is divided into segments based on key criteria. To this end, the report includes a section on company profiles.

Companies are actively investing in artificial intelligence technology to better understand the individual reader and create growth opportunities for the artificial intelligence market in the media and advertising. Thanks to the greater adoption of artificial intelligence in the media and advertising, consumers will probably be better communicated with and engaged in content, using speech and bot applications in the near future.

The report on the market of artificial intelligence in the media and advertising services includes a business diagram, income, interesting places, recent events, the offer of items and the system of these players. The improvement of key organizations and their assets, for example improvements, costs and customer satisfaction are presented in the research report on the entire market.

The market of artificial intelligence in the segment of the media and advertising market by solution:

Face recognition advertising

Human-machine Infotainment interface

The market of artificial intelligence in the segment of the media and advertising market by type:

Product

o Equipment

o Software

By service

o Installation

o Training

o Support and maintenance

The key questions in the report include:

– What will be the size of the market and the growth rate in 2026?

– What are the key drivers of the global market for artificial intelligence in the media and advertising market?

– What are the main market trends affecting the development of the global Artificial Intelligence market in the media and advertising market?

– What are the challenges for market growth?

– Who are the main suppliers of the global market for artificial intelligence in the media and advertising market?

– What are the market opportunities and threats for suppliers in the global market for artificial intelligence in the media and advertising market?

– Trends of factors affecting the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe and MEA.

– What are the key results of the five analyzes of the global market for artificial intelligence in the media and advertising market?

