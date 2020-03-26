An exclusive Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market research report has been fabricated through the in depth analysis of the market dynamics across five regions such as North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report aims to provide an overview of the global AGV software market with detailed market segmentation by the offering, industry, and geography. The global AGV software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the AGV software market.

Also, key AGV software market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the AGV software market are DEMATIC – KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, JBT Corporation, Murata Machinery, Ltd., Oceaneering International, Inc., BA Systèmes, Addverb Technologies, Kollmorgen, Konecranes, and Götting KG among others.

Growing demand for automation across various industries, rising adoption of on-cloud warehouse management system solutions, and globalization of supply chain networks are the key factors boosting the growth of AGV software market. Moreover, assimilation of advanced features such as industry 4.0, big data analytics, industrial internet of things (IIoT), and cloud computing is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for AGV software market in the forecast period. However, high initial costs associated with software deployment is expected to hamper the market growth.

Automated guided vehicles (AGV) are driverless material handling vehicles that are widely utilized for moving materials around the factories or warehouses. These automated guided vehicles are controlled through advanced software assimilated on each individual automated guided vehicle that allows for navigating and controlling the vehicle. The central system software takes care of the intelligent assignment and management of transport orders to the AGVs and also takes care of the traffic control of the AGV fleet.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global AGV software market based on the offering and industry. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall AGV software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market Landscape Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market – Key Market Dynamics Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market – Global Market Analysis Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) Software Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

