Geographic information system (GIS) in telecom sector is a system designed to capture, record, manage, analyze, and interpret all types of geographical data such as geographical space, location features, and other standard attributes for effective functioning and performance of the telecom network. This useful information can be used to monitor and analyze trends such as consumer behavior, competitors signal spread, network coverage, preferred product, signal strength, demographics, and consumption pattern.

The growth of the global GIS in telecom sector market is driven by rise in adoption of GIS applications for mobile and broadband services, emergence of satellite imagery, and rise in demand for network installation across the rural area. However, rise in threats of open source software & cyber threats and government regulations & guidelines related to telecom industry are expected to restrict the GIS in telecom sector market growth. Conversely, government initiatives in building smart city projects and emerging innovation in the field of mobile telecommunications technology are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the GIS in telecom sector market.

The report segments the GIS in telecom sector market on the basis of type, deployment model, end user, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into software and services. By deployment model, it is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. According to end user, it is fragmented into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key players of GIS in Telecom Sector Market:

Bentley Systems Incorporated, Blue Marble Geographics, Cyient Ltd., ESRI (Environmental Systems Research Institute) Inc., Harris Corporation, Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., RMSI Inc., Spatial Business Systems, Inc., and Trimble Inc.

The Global GIS in Telecom Sector Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

