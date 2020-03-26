The digital map also called as cartography is an electronic map, which operates based on a combination of graphic elements assigned to it in the form of electronic information. Digital mapping is a process of collection and compilation of data to form a virtual image.

The compiled data is used to produce digital maps that exactly represent a particular geographical area or feature, including major rivers, roads, and important landmarks such as hospitals, airports, and others. Digital mapping technology can also be used to calculate the distance between different places.

Some of the key players of Digital Map Market:

Apple Inc., Google Inc, HERE, Micello, Inc., TomTom International BV, MiTAC International Corporation, ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, Esri, Nearmap Ltd., and MAPQUEST.

Increase in the usage of 3D platforms & advanced technologies for surveying and making digital maps drives the growth of the global digital map market. However, increase in adoption of free crowdsourcing digital maps, stringent regulations, and legal challenges restrict the growth of the market. Increase in adoption of real-time digital maps offers a strong opportunity for the digital map.

The global digital map market is segmented on the basis of usage, functionality, and region. Usage covered in this study includes indoor and outdoor applications. By indoor applications, the market is classified into airports, malls, and departmental stores. By outdoor applications, the market is divided into automotive navigation, mobile & the internet, public sector agencies, and enterprises. Based on the functionality, the market categorized into computerized, scientific, and GPS navigation.

The Global Digital Map Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

