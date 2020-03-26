Complete study of the global Water Utility Monitoring System market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Water Utility Monitoring System industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Water Utility Monitoring System production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Water Utility Monitoring System market include _, Aclara Technologies, Badger Meter, CGI Group, Itron, Landis+Gyr, Xylem Inc, …

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Water Utility Monitoring System industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Water Utility Monitoring System manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Water Utility Monitoring System industry.

Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market Segment By Type:

Hardware, Software

Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market Segment By Application:

Domestic, Industrial

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Water Utility Monitoring System industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Utility Monitoring System market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Utility Monitoring System industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Utility Monitoring System market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Utility Monitoring System market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Utility Monitoring System market?

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Market Overview of Water Utility Monitoring System

1.1 Water Utility Monitoring System Market Overview

1.1.1 Water Utility Monitoring System Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Water Utility Monitoring System Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software 3 Water Utility Monitoring System Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Domestic

3.5 Industrial 4 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Water Utility Monitoring System as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Water Utility Monitoring System Market

4.4 Global Top Players Water Utility Monitoring System Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Water Utility Monitoring System Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Water Utility Monitoring System Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Aclara Technologies

5.1.1 Aclara Technologies Profile

5.1.2 Aclara Technologies Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Aclara Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Aclara Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Aclara Technologies Recent Developments

5.2 Badger Meter

5.2.1 Badger Meter Profile

5.2.2 Badger Meter Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Badger Meter Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Badger Meter Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Badger Meter Recent Developments

5.3 CGI Group

5.5.1 CGI Group Profile

5.3.2 CGI Group Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 CGI Group Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 CGI Group Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Itron Recent Developments

5.4 Itron

5.4.1 Itron Profile

5.4.2 Itron Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Itron Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Itron Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Itron Recent Developments

5.5 Landis+Gyr

5.5.1 Landis+Gyr Profile

5.5.2 Landis+Gyr Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Landis+Gyr Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Landis+Gyr Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Landis+Gyr Recent Developments

5.6 Xylem Inc

5.6.1 Xylem Inc Profile

5.6.2 Xylem Inc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Xylem Inc Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Xylem Inc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Xylem Inc Recent Developments

… 6 North America Water Utility Monitoring System by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Water Utility Monitoring System by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Water Utility Monitoring System by Players and by Application

8.1 China Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Water Utility Monitoring System by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Water Utility Monitoring System by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Water Utility Monitoring System by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Water Utility Monitoring System Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Water Utility Monitoring System Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

