Global Bitumen Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

Global Bitumen Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Global Bitumen industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Global Bitumen manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global Global Bitumen market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Global Bitumen Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Global Bitumen industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2018-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Global Bitumen industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2018-2025 market development trends of Global Bitumen industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Global Bitumen Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Global Bitumen are included:

 

Product segment analysis provides forecast for the bitumen market on the global level for various product types of bitumen. The market has been estimated in terms of volume (kilo tons) and forecast for the period from 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, application segments have been analyzed and forecast on current trends on the global and regional level from 2014 to 2020. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific (excluding China) and Rest of the World. Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and ranges over a period from 2014 to 2020. 

 
Detailed profiles of certain leading companies are provided in the report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. Leading companies in the market include Shell Bitumen, NuStar Energy, ExxonMobil, Marathon Oil Company, Valero Energy Corporation and Nynas AB. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies and recent developments. 
 
The market has been segmented as below:
 
Bitumen Market – Product Segment Analysis
  • Paving grade bitumen
  • Oxidized bitumen
  • Cutback bitumen
  • Bitumen emulsion
  • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Others (including bitumen formed due to addition of zinc, copper, etc.)
Bitumen Market – Application Analysis
  • Roadways
    • Hard grade
    • Soft grade
    • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Waterproofing (Roofing)
    • Hard grade
    • Soft grade
    • Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB)
  • Adhesive
  • Insulation
  • Others (including decorative and industrial applications)
Bitumen Market – Regional Analysis
  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Asia Pacific (Excluding China)
  • Rest of World (RoW)

