Field Device Management Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 6.7% to reach USD 2.49 billion by 2029. Industry 4.0 and smart factories are increasingly becoming relevant, manufacturers are increasing their emphasis to minimize maintenance and operating costs, and FDM systems are increasingly needed, whereas IoT solutions are emerging increasingly by automation companies are some of the key factors to drive the market growth.

The major players in the global Field Device Management Market are Schneider Electric, OMRON Corporation, OMEGA Engineering inc., PHOENIX CONTACT, Rockwell Automation, Inc., ABB, Azbil Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Festo, Hach, Hamilton Company, Honeywell International Inc, Metso Corporation, and FANUC CORPORATION

The Field Device Management Market research report gives a clear point of view of Field Device Management Market which will prompt clients to make significant marketable strategies and key moves. The report at that point contains new undertaking speculation attainability investigation that will find whether the venture is feasible and profitable. In other word, the market report gives real measurements on the condition of the exchange and is a rich driving force for firms and individuals key players inside the Field Device Management Market . It presents the total estimation of market comprehensive of an opponent analysis of high market contenders, market drivers, and restrictions, the future course for the newcomer in arranging their business strategies.

The Market is segmented based on Offering

Hardware

Software

The Market is segmented based on Communication Protocol

Foundation Fieldbus & Hart

o Hart

o Foundation Fieldbus

Profibus

Profinet

Ethernet/IP

Modbus

Others

o ISA100.11a

o Brain

The Market is segmented based on Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

The Market is segmented based on Industry

Process Industries

o Oil & Gas

o Chemicals

o Energy & Power

o Food & Beverages

o Pharmaceuticals

o Metals & Mining

o Other Process Industries

Discrete Industries

o Automotive

o Manufacturing

o Aerospace & Defense

Global Field Device Management Market, by Region

North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

The report offers a complete estimation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Field Device Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Field Device Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Field Device Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Field Device Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Field Device Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Field Device Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Field Device Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Field Device Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Field Device Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Field Device Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Field Device Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2029)

