Road Marking Materials Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 5.20% to reach USD 11.88 billion by 2029. Increase in Road Safety Expenditure, Rising demand from the Asia-Pacific Infrastructure Sector, low paint costs, and technological advances such as smart road marking systems are some of the key factors to drive the market growth.
The Road Marking Materials market research report gives pin-point assessment of changing challenge elements and holds you confronting competitors. This report gives an increasingly quick viewpoint on different driving aspects or controlling market advance advantage. The major players in the global road marking materials market are The Sherwin-Williams Company, Ennis Flint, Inc., SWARCO, SealMaster, 3M, AXIMUM, Rembrandtin, Crown Technology, LLC, Asian Paints Ltd., AutoMark Technologies (India) Pvt. Ltd., KELLY BROS, Reda National Co., Kestrel Management LLC, Ampere System, Hitex International Group, and Geveko Markings.
Road Marking Materials Market Segment
The Road Marking Materials Market is segmented based on Type
- Paint-Based Markings
o Water-Based
o Solvent-Based
o Epoxy based
o Polyurethane
- Performance-Based Markings
o Thermoplastic
o Cold Plastic
The Road Marking Materials Market is segmented based on Technology
- Epoxy-Based
- Polyurethane-Based
- Acryic-Based
- Others
The Road Marking Materials Market is segmented based on Application
- Road & Highway Marking
- Parking Lot Marking
- Factory Marking
- Airport Marking
- Antiskid Marking
- Others
Global Road Marking Materials Market, by Region
- North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT : Road Marking Materials Market
Chapter One: Road Marking Materials Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Road Marking Materials Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Road Marking Materials Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Road Marking Materials Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Road Marking Materials Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Road Marking Materials Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Road Marking Materials Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Road Marking Materials by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Road Marking Materials Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Road Marking Materials Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Road Marking Materials Market Size Forecast (2019-2029)
