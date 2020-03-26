Anti-Slip Coating Market is expected to grow globally with an estimated CAGR of 6.80% to reach USD 216.50 million by 2029. Rising industrialization and new safety regulations to avoid accidents caused due to slipping are key factors driving market growth.

The report offers a perfect depiction of the value chain, created by the potential methodical techniques.

The major players in the global anti-slip coating market are 3M, PPG Industries, Inc., Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel Group, RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Amstep Products, Randolph Products, No Skidding Products Inc., SafeMate Antislip Pty Ltd, Halo Surfaces Ltd, Wooster Products Inc., ITW Polymers Sealants North America, and Industrial Applications, Inc.

The Anti-Slip Coating market research report gives pin-point assessment of changing challenge elements and holds you confronting competitors.

The Anti-Slip Coating Market is segmented based on Type

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

The Anti-Slip Coating Market is segmented based on Resin

Epoxy Resin

o Polyaspartic & Acrylic

o Polyurethane Resin

The Anti-Slip Coating Market is segmented based on Technology

Physical

Chemical

The Anti-Slip Coating Market is segmented based on Application

Marine

Industrial building

Residential building

Commercial building

Others

The Anti-Slip Coating Market is segmented based on End-Use Industry

Construction Flooring

Marine Deck

Healthcare

Sports

Others

Global Anti-Slip Coating Market, by Region

North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

The report offers a complete estimation of the market. It prepares so via detailed qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The estimates featured in the report have been derived using proven research organizations and expectations. By responsibility so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT : Anti-Slip Coating Market

Chapter One: Anti-Slip Coating Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Anti-Slip Coating Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Anti-Slip Coating Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Anti-Slip Coating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Anti-Slip Coating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Anti-Slip Coating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Anti-Slip Coating Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Anti-Slip Coating by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Anti-Slip Coating Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Anti-Slip Coating Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Anti-Slip Coating Market Size Forecast (2019-2029)

