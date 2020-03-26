The latest market research report Published by MarketReportsOnline provides the Corporate Learning Management System Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026.

A learning management system (LMS) enables organizations to create, deliver and report on training courses and programs. The objective of using an LMS software is to deploy and track online training initiatives. LMS performs various functions such as managing courses and generating reports, making a course calendar, certification, messaging and notifications, etc. The major end users of LMS include corporate and academic. Corporate learning management system is a software which is used to deliver learning content to the employees of a company for a number of purposes including new hire orientation, product knowledge training, job specific skills training, etc.

Company Coverage Analysis:

Docebo

Adobe Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (CrossKnowledge Group Limited)

Corporate learning management system has been segmented on the basis of organization size, industry, deployment type and mode of delivery. On the basis of organization size, corporate LMS has been divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Various industries in which corporate LMS are used include banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), retail, government, aerospace & defense, healthcare and others. On the basis of deployment type, corporate LMS has been segregated into on-premise and cloud. Modes of delivery for corporate LMS include distance learning, instructor-led learning and mixed/blended learning.

The global corporate learning management system market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increasing adoption of cloud technology, rising use of LMS through mobile devices, widening skills gap, rising employment level, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are data breaches and high implementation costs.

The report entitled “Global Corporate Learning Management System (CLMS) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)” provides an in-depth analysis of the corporate LMS market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the corporate learning management system market by value and by organization size. The report also includes regional analysis of the corporate learning management system market for the following regions: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa), Asia Pacific and ROW.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall corporate learning management system market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the corporate learning management system market are Docebo, Adobe Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. and John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (CrossKnowledge Group Limited). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

