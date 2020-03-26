The latest market research report Published by MarketReportsOnline provides the Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Market analysis, Growing Business and Market Opportunity, competitive landscape, covering multiple market segments and elaborates market outlook and status to 2023.

ADHD is a complex neurological disorder which creates difficulty for a person in paying attention and in controlling their behavior. The symptoms of ADHD might vary from person to person, but the most common symptoms include restlessness, difficulty in paying attention, hyperactivity, frequent mood swings and difficulty in coping with stress. A person diagnosed with ADHD can suffer from the hyperactive-type, inattentive type or the combined type attention deficit disorder.

The most common factors which cause the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder in people include exposure to environmental toxins such as high levels of lead at a young age, low birth weight, genes, brain injuries, etc. ADHD can be treated with the use of medication, therapy, education and training or a combination of these treatments.

ADHD has been segmented on the basis of medication type, therapy, age group and distribution channel. The two major kinds of medication for the treatment of ADHD are stimulants and non-stimulants. Various kinds of therapies for ADHD include behavior therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal therapy and family therapy. On the basis of age group, ADHD has been segmented into pediatric, adolescent and adult and the major distribution channels for ADHD are retail pharmacy and hospital pharmacy.

The global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2019-2023). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, excessive use of smartphones, increasing investments in mental health technology, growing impact of social media, etc. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are misuse of drugs used in the treatment of ADHD and high cost of ADHD treatment.

The report entitled “Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market: Size, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)” provides an in-depth analysis of the ADHD market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides an analysis of the global ADHD market by value, by segments and by distribution channel. The report also provides regional analysis of the ADHD market for the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall ADHD market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) market are Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and Company and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Shire Plc). The four companies have been profiled in the report providing their business overview, financial overview and business strategies.

