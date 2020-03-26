Collaborative Robot Market Registering a Strong Growth by 2031

Collaborative Robot Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Collaborative Robot is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Collaborative Robot in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Collaborative Robot Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Collaborative Robot Market, by Payloads:

Up to 5 Kg

6 -10 Kg

Above 10 Kg

Collaborative Robot Market, by Application:

Packaging

Material Handling

Quality testing

Assembly

Machine Tending

Welding

Others

Collaborative Robot Market, by Industry:

Automotive

Food and beverage

Aerospace

Plastic and Polymers

Metals and Machining

Others

Collaborative Robot Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



