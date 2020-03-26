The manufacturing companies around the globe are embracing new approaches to automation, there is expansion in robotics industry beyond the optimistic predictions. China with highest market share in robotics market maintains its position as leading consumer for advanced robotic devices. Integration of robotics in Internet of things (IoT) is constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to create new smart products that make factories around the globe safe, productive, and cost-efficient.

The report aims to provide an overview of global IoT in robotics market with detailed market segmentation by component, platform, application and geography. The global IoT in robotics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Advancement in technologies and communication are some of the major factors driving IIoT market.

The major manufacturers covered in IoT in Robotics Market are:

ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fanuc Corporation, General Electric Corp., Intel Corporation, Kuka AG, Microsoft Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Omron Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report on IoT in Robotics Market profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the IoT in Robotics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

