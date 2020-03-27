Ink Resins Market Extracts Ink Resins Market, 2019-2025 by Segmentation Based on Product, Application and Region

Ink Resins Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Ink Resins market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Ink Resins is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Ink Resins market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Ink Resins market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Ink Resins market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Ink Resins industry.

Ink Resins Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Ink Resins market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Ink Resins Market:

segmented as follows:

Global Ink Resins Market, by Type

Modified Rosins

Hydrocarbon Resins

Modified Cellulose

Acrylic

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Process

Lithography

Flexography

Gravure

Digital

Others (Including Screen Printing)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Printing Ink

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV-cured

Oil-based

Global Ink Resins Market, by Application

Packaging

Publishing

Commercial Printing

Others (Including Marketing Material)

Global Ink Resins Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

Ink resins can be defined as materials that impart important characteristics to printing inks. These characteristics include viscosity, strong pigment adhesion properties, high solid content, gloss, and improvement in pigment wetting.

Modified rosin is the most commonly used type of ink resins. It is primarily used to impart color to printing inks and color adhesion properties to various surfaces.

Printing inks required in the lithography printing process consume ink resins in large amounts

Among printing inks, the solvent-based segment accounts for a major share of the global ink resins market, due to ease of use, low price, and ease of availability of solvent-based printing inks

Packaging is the most common application of printing inks. The global packaging industry is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period. Thus, consumption of ink resins in the packaging segment is estimated to increase in the near future.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ink resins. Large quantities of printing inks are manufactured in the region and ink resins are required in this manufacture.

The global ink resins market is relatively consolidated. Multinational companies, such as BASF SE, The Dow Chemicals Company, Evonik Industries, and Lawter Inc., account for a major share of the global market.

The global ink resins market is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period, primarily due to increase in the efficiency of the printing process that has resulted in less requirement for printing inks

