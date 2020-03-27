Web hosting services market Size is a type of Internet hosting service that allows individuals & organizations to make their website accessible via the World Wide Web. Web Hosting Services Market is accepted to reach 13.25% CAGR during the forecast Periods.

The rapid development of e-commerce and the growing demand for promotional platforms by entrepreneurs in different domains are major drivers of the global web hosting services market. Due to digitalization growth, startups have emerged majorly with web existence which is likely to expand in 2025. Five related technologies such as big data, Internet of Things (IoT), cloud technology and Artificial Intelligence, have modernized almost all sectors across the globe and drive major productivity improvements.

The leading giant in the web hosting domain is GoDaddy which ruled the industry for twenty plus years. Being first web host and domain registrar for most of the user, GoDaddy has 8,000 employees around the world and boasts more than 77 billion domain names under management. The company also owns the popular Host Europe Group and managed hosting leader Media Temple, specializes in user-friendly and affordable shared hosting and domain registrations.

The global web hosting services market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country level the current status and future market prospects. The global market for web hosting services is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the web hosting services industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the web hosting services industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Web hosting services can be defined as services and systems which allows individuals and organizations to host a webpage or website on the internet. With increasing digitalization, web hosting allows companies to interact with customers and make their offerings visible through their own website. This makes marketing and communication with current and upcoming customers easy and efficient for the companies.

Based on product type, the market for web hosting services is divided into website builders, shared hosting and dedicated hosting. Web site builders segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. An increasing number of small and medium-size startups along with lack of technical knowledge among the business owners about web site building is expected to boost the market for web site builders.

On the basis of application, the market covers public website, intranet services, and others. Public website dominated the global web hosting services market due to increasing digitalization and increased adoption of web hosting services by market players. The growing e-commerce industry has opened up new opportunities for industry players to sell their products and interact with customers more closely. Web hosting helps companies to have their own identity i.e. website on the internet and be a part of the growing e-commerce industry.

Based on the region, the global web hosting services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global web hosting market in 2018 with the largest share followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. High penetration of internet and the presence of well-established infrastructure are factors responsible for the high share of North America in web hosting services market.

The Asia Pacific with growing industrialization and increased emergence of small and medium enterprises in countries such as India, China, and Japan has led to increasing demand for web hosting services leading to higher growth of the market as compared to other regions. For e.g. India has about 51.00 million small and medium business enterprises which are expected to increase in the near future increasing the demand for web hosting services in India.

The global web hosting services market is a highly consolidated industry with strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. A considerable share of the market is dominated by the top few players such as GoDaddy and Amazon Web services. These players aim to gain an edge over the other players through innovative product development by investing high in R&D along with player acquisitions and new product developments.

The major players of global web hosting services market includes Amazon Web Services, AT&T, Dreamhost, Earthlink, Equinix, Google, Endurance International Group, GoDaddy, Justhost, Exabytes, SiteGround, A2 Hosting, Hostinger, Vodien, IP Server One, Shinjuru, Fast Comet, Future Forecast are some of the major players in global web hosting industry,.

Segment Overview of Global Web Hosting Services Market

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Website Builders

Shared Hosting

Dedicated Hosting

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Public websites

Intranet Services

Others

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

K.

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

