Global mozzarella cheese market is segmented into five major key regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market with share of 54.5% in 2018. Europe follows the lead of North America accounting for >24% of the global market in 2018. Asia Pacific is projected to emerge as the largest growth segment in the global mozzarella cheese market with CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period.

Get Research Insights @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/889

Global mozzarella cheese market was valued USD 21.72 Billion and is projected to grow at CAGR of 4.4% to reach the market value to USD 29.24 Billion by 2025. In terms of volume, the market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period from 2019 to 2025.

Adroit market research lately published a research report on “global mozzarella cheese market”. The study encapsulates an in-depth analysis of mozzarella cheese industry. Market sizing and forecast of the study is given for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025, where 2019 to 2025 is the estimated forecast period.

The research study of mozzarella cheese is segmented on the basis of form, distribution channel and application. The study also assess the mozzarella cheese industry at regional and country level. The study provides a holistic view of the industry with value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, pricing analysis along with drivers, restraints and opportunity analysis.

Due to its taste and appearance, mozzarella cheese has been enjoying strong demand in the West. However, the market growth of this otherwise saturated industry is particularly supported by the new markets where consumers are slowly developing taste for this delicacy. Growing income levels and rapid urbanisation rate in the developing countries is projected to further supplement the growth of mozzarella cheese market. However, growing heath consciousness along with the increasing inclination towards the vegan food habits can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse Complete Research Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/mozzarella-cheese-market

The global mozzarella cheese market is categorised on the basis of form, distribution channel and application. By form, block mozzarella cheese is projected to dominate the global market with share of ~55% in 2025. Block type of mozzarella cheese is widely in demand from the commercial segment, which is the largest application area. By application, the commecial segment will continue to maintain its dominance with nearly two third of the market share over the forecast period. Mozzarella cheese goes widely in pizza making. Therefore, the product is in high demand in the fast food chains, restaurants, hotels and cafes.

By distribution channel, brick and mortar selling mode will continue to maintain its dominance till 2025. However, online channel is also expiriencing high growth thus rising with CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period.

By region, North America is projected to continue its dominance with >50% of the market share. The region is projected to be valued at USD 15,705.6 Mn by 2025. U.S. is the top consumer of pizza in which mozzarella cheese is an integral ingrediant. North America, followed by Europe together dominate the global mozzarella cheese market with market share of ~80%. Mozzarella cheese has been widely consumed in these regions since its production from late 1900s. Asia Pacific is projected show significant growth with CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. Growth in income levels along with exposure to international cuisine is the key factor to augment the demand of mozzarella cheese in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of market competiton, the global mozzarella cheese market is a fragmented with presence of large number of local and regional players. These players are focused on expanding their consumer base through M&A and expansion activities. Groupe Lactalis, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Grande Cheese Company, Kraft Foods Group, Inc, Murray Goulburn Co-Operative Co. Limited, BelGioioso Cheeses, Antonio Mozzarella Factory, Inc. are some of the key players in the global mozzarella cheese market.

Make an Enquire to Buy This Report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/889

Key segments of the global mozzarella cheese market

Product Form Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Block

Cube

Slice

Spread & spray

Distribution Channel Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Brick & mortar retail (Physical retail)

Online retail

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

F&B processing

Commercial

Residential

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Adroit Market Research:

Adroit Market Research provide quantified B2B research on numerous opportunistic markets, and offer customized research reports, consulting services, and syndicate research reports. We assist our clients to strategize business decisions and attain sustainable growth in their respective domain. Additionally, we support them with their revenue planning, marketing strategies, and assist them to make decisions before the competition so that they remain ahead of the curve.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199/ +91 9665341414