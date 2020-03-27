The report discusses market trends and also analyses the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the Chemical industry. The Construction Equipment Market analysis report makes available data on patterns and improvements, target business sectors and materials, limits and advancements. This business research document contains data and information about the scenario of Chemical industry which makes it easy to move ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly changing business environment. Estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided via this Construction Equipment Marketreport by experienced and innovative industry experts

Global construction equipment market is expected to rise to an estimated value by registering a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key vendors operating in the market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global construction equipment market are Caterpillar, AB Volvo, Komatsu Ltd, CNH Industrial N.V., Liebherr Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Terex Corporation., Deere & Company., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science&Technology Co., Ltd., Atlas Copco (India) Ltd, Sandvik AB, WIRTGEN GROUP, Ammann Group, Manitowoc, ASTEC INDUSTRIES, INC., Doosan Corporation, XCMG Group, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. and SANY GROUP among others.

Segments of the Market

Global Construction Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Articulated Dump Truck, Asphalt Finisher, Backhoe Loader, Crawler Dozer, Crawler Excavator, Crawler Loader, Mini Excavators, Motor Grader, Motor SCRaper, Road Roller, Rigid Dump Truck, RTLT-Masted, RTLT-Telescopic, Skid-Steer Loader, Wheeled Excavator, Wheeled Loader <80 hp, Wheeled Loader >80hp)

Equipment Category (Earthmoving Equipment, Material-Handling Equipment, Heavy Construction Vehicles, Other Equipment)

Application (Infrastructure, Commercial Buildings, Residential Buildings, Industrial Buildings)

Power Output (<100 hp Construction Equipment, 101–200 hp Construction Equipment, 201–400 hp Construction Equipment, >400 hp Construction Equipment)

Emission Regulation Stage (Stage II, Stage III, Stage IIIA, Stage IIIB, Stage IV, Stage V, Stage VI, Tier 3, Tier 4, Tier 5)

Propulsion Type (Diesel, Gasoline, CNG/LNG/RNG), Solution (Products, Services), Drive Type (Hydraulic, Electric &Hybrid)

End- Users (Oil & Gas, Public Works & Rail Road, Forestry & Agricultural, Manufacturing, Military, Mining)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Objectives of the Report

The report firstly introduced the definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

The report analyzes the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

This report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate.

The Construction Equipment Market report is inclusive of the growth rate that each region is projected to register over the estimated period.

Have look on the Premium Insights of the Report

The report covers 360-degree view of the market that encompasses statistical forecast, competitive landscape, all-inclusive segmentation and Strategic Suggestions

It provides in depth analysis by type, end user and regions.

Pricing analysis, Regulatory factor analysis and value chain analysis are mentioned in the report

In the end, this Construction Equipment Market report gives all the required to help to strive the business successfully.

Recent Developments in the Market:

· In February 2019, H&E Equipment Services, Inc. announced that they have acquired We-Rent-It. This acquisition will help the company to expand them in the 22 branches in Texas and will also assist them to provide better services to their customer and to strengthen their position in the market place

· In June 2017, Deere & Company announced that they have acquired Wirtgen Group. The main aim of this acquisition is to expand their business in both construction and agriculture and will help the Deere & Company to reach more customer and market. This acquisition will also assist the company to strengthen their market presence

Key questions answered in the Construction Equipment Market report include:

What will be Construction Equipment Market share and the forecast for 2019-2026?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Construction Equipment Market ?

Who are the key players in the world Construction Equipment Market ?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Construction Equipment Market ?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Construction Equipment Market industry?

