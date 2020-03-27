Adroit Market Research launched a study titled “Global Professional Liability Insurance Market” 2019 peaks the detailed analysis of industry share, growth factors, development trends, size, major’s manufacturers and 2025 forecast.

Professional liability insurance (PLI), also called professional indemnity insurance (PII) but more commonly known as errors & omissions (E&O) in the US, is a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

The report also analyze innovative business strategies, value added factors and business opportunities. The Professional Liability Insurance report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, revenue, product & services, latest developments and business strategies.

Further, the product type segment is bifurcated as Medical Liability Insurance, Lawyer Liability Insurance and Other Liability Insurance. Medical Liability Insurance valued at US$ xx billion, acquires the largest chunk of the Professional Liability Insurance market across the globe, followed by Lawyer Liability Insurance valued at US$ xx billion as well as US$ xx billion to professionals in all other segments combined.

The markets in developing economies is expected to grow at faster pace as compared to developed economies. However, growth would also depend upon the degree at which competition among underwriters exists and also on upcoming claims in each region. Geographical segmentation of the global Professional Liability Insurance market focusses on several key regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific region is expected to conquer the maximum Professional Liability Insurance market share in upcoming years.

The competitive landscape of the global Professional Liability Insurance market consists of several prominent players prevailing in the market plus several new entrants. Some of the key players in the market include Chubb (ACE), Hiscox, Tokio Marine Holdings, Allianz, AXA, Medical Protective, Assicurazioni Generali, Marsh & McLennan, Doctors Company, Munich Re, Zurich, Aviva and Sompo Japan Nipponkoa.

Furthermore, Global Professional Liability Insurance market has been segmented by different application, product types and regions. Further, these segments are bifurcated to sub segments.

By Application:

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

By Product Type:

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

Geographical Segmentation:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Professional Liability Insurance Market’:

Analysis about future prospects as well as global Professional Liability Insurance trends market over the forecast period (2018-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in emerging economies

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and product types.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

Who should buy this report?

Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy managers and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

