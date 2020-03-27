The market is majorly driven by the rising usage of smartphones across the globe and growing demand for immediacy and quick clearings and settlements of money transfers among consumers and merchants. Additionally, rising adoption of RTP solutions among e-commerce retailers and retail store owners is estimated to bolster the market growth. These solutions deliver benefits, such as faster transaction speed as compared to most other electronic methods, real-time messaging, extensive data exchange, and 24/7/365 availability to merchants and corporate businesses.

Global real time payment industry has been segmented on the basis of solutions, enterprise size segments and geography. Further, solutions segment has been sub divide to payment processing, payment gateway and payment security & fraud analyze management.

We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors. Key factor driving the Real Time Payments market growth is rising usage of smartphones and connected devices as well as growing customers’ demand for faster settlement of payment.

The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the Real Time Payments market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure.

The payment security & fraud management is expected to dominate the market in solution segment, witnessing the growth at substantial rate. Moreover, rising number of virtual frauds while financial transactions will further boost the demand for payment security & fraud management solution over the forecast period.

Likewise, enterprise size has been bifurcated into Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is anticipated to rule the enterprise segment of the market acquiring the largest market share over the forecast period. Besides, this segment are looking forward towards increasing their investments so that they can make progressive as well as innovative real time payments solutions.

Geographical segment of the real time payment is led by APAC region with highest real time payments market share 2018 and is also anticipated to embrace the same rising at a notable CAGR by the end of forecast period. Moreover, growth of APAC region is attributed to several factors including the increasing adoption of innovative technologies, digitalization, economic developments plus higher investments from Real-Time Payments solution as well as service providers. Furthermore, rising population in the region contributes to high number of transactions impelling the market growth.

Key players in the competitive landscape of the real time payment market include FIS (US), Fiserv (US), ACI Worldwide (US), Mastercard (US), PayPal (US), Worldline (France), Visa (US), Apple (US), INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS (Gibraltar), Ant Financial (China), Tmenos (Swtizerland), Global Payments (US), Wirecard (Germany), IntegraPay (Australia), Capgemini (France), SIA (Italy), Ripple (US), Pelican (UK), Finastra (UK), Nets (Denmark), Montran (US), REPAY (US), FSS (India), Obopay (India) and Icon Solutions (UK).

Key segments of the global real time payment market are:

Solutions segmentation

Payment processing

Payment gateway

Payment security & fraud analyze management

Enterprise Size Segmentation

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Geographical Segmentation

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Real-Time Payments Market:

Analysis about future prospects as well as Global Real-Time Payments Market trends market over the forecast period (2019-2025)

Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies including UK Real Time Payments market.

Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and product types.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the real time payments market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

Who should buy this report?

Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy managers and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

