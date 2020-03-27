Adroit Market Research has published an effective statistical data titled as Luxury Fashion Market. Different factors are considered to shed light on basic terminologies of industries. The market dynamics such, drivers, restraints and opportunities have been presented to give a clear idea of various ups and downs. The report of global Luxury Fashion market is assembled by leading both primary as well as secondary research techniques.

On the basis of luxury fashion industry analysis, driving factors for the incredible growth includes growing online access, usage of smartphones, higher disposable income of middle-class, bringing innovation to technologies for developing experiential ecommerce and growing global market outside the west.

Most of the luxury fashion brands are slower in adoption of e-commerce whereas for shoppers, there is availability of high-end stuff online. Fashion companies are experiencing a deterioration in brick-and-mortar due to the online collaboration. This has lessen innovated in-store experience, store operating costs and re-evaluated store networks to attract customers.

The digital shift has pushed all these fashion brands to move direct-to-consumer models. The global luxury fashion market have faced a downfall with intricate operational, logistical, technology implications, governance and organizational headaches.

The global luxury fashion market has a segmentation based on product type which includes watches, shoes, clothing, jewelry and accessories. In the category of premium and luxury, shoes and accessories is projected to be the dynamic driving force for the luxury fashion market. Category of cloth appears to exhibit a healthy rate for both segments. However, it is predicted that the market for watches and jewelry may fall down. Europe and the US has the largest luxury fashion market size in terms of sales. It appears that US lower-end and premium luxury segment will register an average growth rate and modest growth rate in traditional luxury. As compared to the US, Europe’s premium market is anticipated to lag a bit in terms of growth.

In Asia-Pacific, China is the fastest growing market in the global luxury fashion market owing to the largest consumer of luxury goods. Chinese luxury consumers are described as “mix and match” shoppers or combining high-end fashion with lower-end premium products. This trend has encouraged the premium segment market growth in China. It is foretell that there will a slowdown in the traditional luxury segment. In contrast, standard and premium luxury segment is anticipated to continue growing unabated.

Chanel gowns, Prada handbags, Jimmy Choo pumps, Patek Philippe watches are some of the brands that signify money and status, the luxuries of the super-wealthy. Traditional luxury fashion products will hold bulk of the market. Some of the lower-end premium brands are going to emerge in the luxury fashion market like Tommy Hilfiger, Diesel, Guess, and Calvin Klein.

Key segments of ‘Global Luxury Fashion Market’

Based on Product, the market has been segmented into,

Designer apparels & Footwear

Jewelry

Accessories

Cosmetics

Others

The market breakdown on basis of,

Male

Female

Others Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Luxury Fashion Market:

– Future prospects and current trends of the global luxury fashion market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

