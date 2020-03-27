With stupendous rise in fraudulent transactions and growing burden of data breach, emergence of advanced solutions to avert such instances has demonstrated vigorous end-user adoption and is therefore anticipated to lend stupendous growth spurt in global identity theft protection services market in the coming years. These detailed market highlights have been extracted from Adroit Market Research’s (AMR) recent report offering under the title, ‘Global Identity Theft Protection Services Market by Theft Type and Application, Forecast 2018-25‘ included in its fast expanding online data archive.

Companies offering identity theft protection services focus on providing consumers with apt solutions such as credit monitoring, with other additional services to enable optimum protection from all possible sources. With ubiquity of smart gadgets and pervasive integration of affordable internet services, need for multifunctional identity theft protection services is poised to witness magnanimous rise. Additionally, a hyperactive social media presence is yet another notable growth propellant in global identity theft protection services market.

A standard identity theft protection service provider offers mainly triple layered services encompassing regular monitoring services of crucial information, timely and substantial alerts for potential theft instances and ample recovery scope. Growing awareness and sensitization episodes amongst consumers who are aware of such instances of identity theft have further expanded growth proportions in global identity theft protection services market.

Besides rendering standard theft protection services, various existing players and aspirational ones are rigorously diversifying their product portfolios with novel inclusions such as considerable legal guidance to offset such instances of identity theft. In recent years, service providers are investing extensively to offer advances solutions for child identity theft.

Owing to multiple needs and stringent regulatory norms across public institutions such as educational institutions, it is in most cases mandatory to furnish personal information of children and students. Such voluminous data compilation and insufficient management has catapulted multiple cases of identity theft. On similar lines, service providers are specifically designing novel children specific identity theft protection services. Other variations of identity theft include financial and medical wherein the perpetrator gets hold of authentic consumer information to avail of huge financial gains and medical bills discounts.

Instances of data breach across hospitality sector is growing multifold on the back of advances in hacking technology that lead to catastrophic loss in terms of both financial as well as emotional trauma. Vital information such as passport information of various guests across several hotels are bound to incur enormous returns in global identity theft protection services market.

Amidst growing needs for advanced identity theft protection services, market players are constantly banking upon both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as M&A, geographical expansion to ensure sustainable revenue pools in global identity theft protection services market.

