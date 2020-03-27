Sameer Joshi

The global digital-out-of-home Market was valued at $3,639.30 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $8,393.30 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% from 2017 to 2023. DOOH media is a form of marketing and advertisement solutions for targeting large audiences residing outside the home. The global digital-out-of-home market is expected to witness significant growth in the future, owing to increase in expenditure on sales & marketing and inclination towards digitization across the globe.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

JCDecaux, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics, Prismview LLC NEC Display Solutions Ltd., Oohmedia! Ltd., Broadsign International LLC, and Aoto Electronics Co. Mvix, Inc., Christie Digital System, Ayuda Media System, and Deepsky Corporation Ltd. are some of the major players in global DOOH market.

What is the Dynamics of Digital-Out-Of-Home Market?

The Asia-Pacific digital-out-of-home market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increase in government investment on digitization and rise in GDP in the regions, which assist in high advertisement spending.

What is the SCOPE of Digital-Out-Of-Home Market?

The digital-out-of-home market is segmented based on format type, application, end user type, and geography. On the basis of format type, the market is classified into billboard, transit, street furniture, and others.

What is the Market Segmentation?

By application, it is divided as indoor and outdoor. On the basis of end user type, the market is divided into automotive, personal care & household, entertainment, retail, food & beverages, telecom, BFSI, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

What is the Regional Framework of Digital-Out-Of-Home Market?

Geographically, it is as analyzed across North America (U.S., Mexico, and Canada), Europe (Russia, Norway, Iceland, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

