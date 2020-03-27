Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

Global anti-money laundering software market size is projected to cross USD 2 billion in 2025. Increased frauds in Fintech services & digital transactions and increased spending on IT solutions by financial institutions is expected to drive the growth of market. Additionally, strict rules and regulations by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), International monetary funds, Bank Secrecy Act in the U.S. to increase the adoption of anti-money laundering software driving the AML software market growth.

Get more insights at: Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market 2019-2025

Industry Growth:

Transaction monitoring software will continue its dominance with a share of around 50% during the forecast period. International banking systems are facing increased money laundering threats and hence major commercial banks worldwide are updating their transaction monitoring systems, which shall assist them in suspicious transaction monitoring on a real-time basis. This is expected to drive the growth of transaction monitoring systems within the global anti-money laundering software industry.

Technological developments such as machine learning which is capable of constructing algorithms that shall help in the predictive analysis are expected to revolutionize the anti-money laundering software. Machine learning is expected to reduce money laundering and thus improve the efficiency of financial institutions. Owing to which major tier 1 financial institutions such as commercial banks across the globe are expected to adopt and update to anti-money laundering software during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Oracle Corporation, Fiserv, Inc., Accenture Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Thomson Reuters Corporation, SunGard, FICO TONBELLER, Ascent Technology Consulting, EastNets and others.

Get more details about Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/anti-money-laundering-software-market

According to the United Nations Office on Drug and Crime, money laundering worldwide is estimated to be 2% of the global GDP. To counter these money laundering cases which are financing to terror activities and drug trafficking government have implemented various acts and rules in many regions for the financial institution. For instance, in North and Central America, USA Patriot Act and Bank Secrecy Act in the U.S., Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) in Canada and Federal Law for the Prevention and Identification of Operations in Mexico are the reason major financial institutions in the region have widely adopted to anti-money laundering software. Thus, North and Central America had the largest market in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.46% during the estimated period in global anti-money laundering software market.

Segment overview of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

Deployment Overview

On premise

Cloud

Product Overview

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Monitoring

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

Others

Application Overview

Tier-1 Commercial banks

Tier-2 Credit & finance institutions

Tier 3 Micro finance Institutions

Tier-4 Loan lending institutions

Regional Overview

North & Central America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

For Any Query on the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/342

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199 / +91 9665341414