The Aircraft Manufacturing Market size (revenue) for a period ranging between 2013 and 2025. The report also includes qualitative insights for the global industry analysis such as opportunities, drivers, restraints, value chain, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis and manufacturing cost analysis. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key players that hold a significant place in the global market share.

The aerospace is broadly divided on the basis of product into gliders, helicopters, ultra-light aircraft, passenger aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle & drones and blimps (airship). These aircraft are used for numerous applications including military & defense, civil & tourism, commercial (freight/air cargo) and others including agriculture and experiments & prototypes.

The Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market share is presently dominated by top manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus.

Aerospace & aviation is a dynamic industry that is influenced by several macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, fuel price to name a few. The global aircraft manufacturing market is expected to expand ~1.5x times between 2017 and 2025, worth USD 63.82 billion by 2025. The three key macro-environment dimensions that drive airplane demand forecasts:

The underlying demand for air travel

The regulatory, infrastructure, and technology environment

The strategies and products that airlines offer in the marketplace

The aviation industry, since the past few years, has been performing consistently well with the increase in air traffic growth to 6% in 2017 as compared with the historic rate of 5% growth. This incredible growth rate can be attributed to factors such as the rising standard of living of consumers, especially the middle-class population from Asia Pacific, and competitive airfare prices to name a few. Also, increased spending on travel and tourism in major economies is also acting as a supplement to the growth of the aerospace industry.

Key segments of the Global Aircraft Manufacturing Market

Product Type Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)

Gliders

Helicopters

Ultra-Light aircraft

Passenger aircraft

Unmanned aerial vehicle & drones

Blimps (Airship)

Application Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)

Military & defense

Civil

Commercial (Freight)

Others (Agriculture, Experiments & prototypes)

Regional Overview, 2012-2025 (USD million)

North & Central America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

