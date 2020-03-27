Global natural antioxidants market provides a comprehensive overview of the market growth aspects in terms of historical, current, and future predictions of the market. In addition to this, the global market study highlights industry landscape in terms of drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The market is also covered along with detailed company analysis of manufacturers. This report also delivers references for mergers & acquisitions, the R&D projects, and complete analysis of collaborations and licensing. The report explores the strategies related to shares, marketing, and product portfolio of the top vendors in the market.

The Global Natural Antioxidants Market size is anticipated to be valued at USD 2.26 billion rising with a noteworthy CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period. The global natural antioxidants market growth is primarily driven by its high demand from the pharmaceutical and food & beverage sector. Also, increasing consumer inclination for natural ingredients and products is also fueling the natural antioxidants demand globally.

Key Players: Royal DSM N.V., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Prinova Group LLC, DuPont-Danisco, ADEKA CORPORATION, and SI Group, Inc.

Thus, growing production of processed food is boosting the demand for antioxidants. Also, inclination for adopting natural ingredients in food is also positively impacting the global natural antioxidants market size. With fast-paced lifestyle, food habits have also changed owing to which demand for food with longer shelf life has significantly increased. For instance, natural antioxidants such as vitamins are finding increasing usage in the cosmetics industry. Likewise, the food segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment of the global natural antioxidants market due to the growing demand for foods with natural supplements.

In terms of geography, the global natural antioxidants market classified into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and MEA. Among these, the Asia Pacific region dominated the highest demand for antioxidants in 2014. Additionally, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in the global market due to the existence of robust manufacturing bases for feed, food, and beverages. Likewise, in 2014, China was dominated for the largest producer and consumer for vitamin C. Additionally, MEA and Latin America are anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, due to the increasing consumer awareness about general well-being.

The food industry is projected to show the highest growth with CAGR 8.1% over the forecast period within the Global Natural Antioxidants Market. With fast-paced lifestyle, food habits have also changed owing to which demand for food with longer shelf life has significantly increased. Thus, growing production of processed food is boosting the demand for antioxidants. Also, inclination for adopting natural ingredients in food is also positively impacting the market size.

Key segments of the global natural antioxidants market:

Product Type Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Polyphenols

Carotenoids

End Use Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD Million) (Tons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

