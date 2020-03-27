Non-opioid Pain treatment are the alternative to the opioids treatment which is used for the mild to moderate pain. Non opioids pain treatment is taken with or without prescription that is over the counter drugs. Non opioids pain treatment are stronger pain relievers. Non opioids pain treatment are taken on the place of opioids owing to increase addiction caused by opioids and more side effects compare to non-opioids drugs.

For acute pain, Non-opioid drugs work well as a first-line treatment, and are available in over-the-counter and prescription formulations. With the opioid crisis and cut down on the prescription of opioid painkillers non-opioids pain are the alternative which is expected to increase at a rapid rate which drive the non-opioids pain treatment market.

Increasing geriatric population which generate high demand for healthcare services coupled with the rise in life style related ailments is expected to spur the non-opioids pain treatment market. Growing prevalence chronic disease will further drive the growth of non-opioids pain treatment market.

Undergoing clinical trials, increasing spending on research and development and change in the regulatory environment will increase the approvals for various drugs which trigger the growth of non-opioids pain treatment market.

Modernize the development pathway for non-opioid analgesics and collaboration among the key manufacturers for the drug development is expected to boost the non-opioids pain treatment market.

However, factor such as high cost of patent drugs and use of opioids in various under developed and developing countries will hinder the Non-opioid Pain Treatment market.

The global Non-opioid Pain Treatment market is segmented on basis of product type, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Drug Type Acetaminophen Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs Corticosteroids Anticonvulsants Serotoninnorepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitor Antidepressants

Segmentation by Indication Cancer Epilepsy Migraine Multiple Sclerosis Osteoarthritis Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospitals Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores Mail Order Pharmacies



Biotechnological innovation and emerging company investments for drug development of chronic disease will spur the Non-opioid Pain Treatment market. Ban on the use of opioids for the treatment of chronic pain is expected to fuel the Non-opioid Pain Treatment market.

Furthermore Lower side-effects of Non-opioid as compared to conventional therapies and low cost for treatment in some cases will propel the growth of Non-opioid Pain Treatment market. Safe and effective pharmaceutical alternatives to the use of opioids will potentially have a significant influence on the opioid crisis and the treatment of chronic pain which spur the Non-opioid Pain Treatment market.

The North America market for non-opioid pain treatment is expected to retain its dominance, owing to presence of key manufacturer operating in the non-opioid pain management and undergoing clinical trials and government initiative and funding for the research and development of novel drugs therapies.

Europe is expected to account for the second largest share in the global Non-opioid Pain Treatment market owing to significant improvements in patient well-being, high R&D costs involved in creating new drug solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to show significant growth, due to changing economic demographic which improve drug affordability, growing penetration of health insurance and low cost of production and R&D boosts efficiency of pharmaceutical companies in the emerging countries such as India.

Furthermore, Multinational companies are collaborating with Indian pharmaceutical firms to develop new drugs which drive the non-opioid pain treatment market in Asia Pacific. China is expected to show significant growth in the non-opioid pain treatment market, owing to rising income which will increase overall healthcare consumption, and the associated demand for high-quality healthcare service.

Additionally, improving R&D capability, huge and growing aging population, increasing total and per capita heath spending, and the ongoing healthcare reform will spur the market for non-opioid pain treatment.

Examples of the key manufacturer present in the global Non-opioid Pain Treatment market are Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Eli Lilly and company, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Centrexion Therapeutics, Acorda Therapeutics, Biogen, VM Biopharma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Alder Biopharmaceuticals among others.

