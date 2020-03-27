Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.
Snapshot
The global Menswear market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Menswear by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.
Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Tops
Bottom wear
Coats, jackets, and suits
Intimates and sleepwear
Accessories and others
Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):
Gap
H&M
Inditex (Zara)
Kering
LVMH
Nike
PVH
Adidas
Burberry
Herm?s
Michael Kors
Prada
Ralph Lauren
Uniqlo
Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Online
Brand stores
Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table of Contents
Table of Content
1 Industry Overview
1.1 Menswear Industry
Figure Menswear Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Menswear
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Menswear
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Menswear
Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis
2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology
3 Menswear Market by Type
3.1 By Type
3.1.1 Tops
Table Major Company List of Tops
3.1.2 Bottom wear
Table Major Company List of Bottom wear
3.1.3 Coats, jackets, and suits
Table Major Company List of Coats, jackets, and suits
3.1.4 Intimates and sleepwear
Table Major Company List of Intimates and sleepwear
3.1.5 Accessories and others
Table Major Company List of Accessories and others
3.2 Market Size
Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Figure Global Menswear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
Figure Global Menswear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume
3.3 Market Forecast
Table Global Menswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million
Table Global Menswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume
4 Major Companies List
4.1 Gap (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Gap Profile
Table Gap Overview List
4.1.2 Gap Products & Services
4.1.3 Gap Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Gap (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 H&M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 H&M Profile
Table H&M Overview List
4.2.2 H&M Products & Services
4.2.3 H&M Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of H&M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Inditex (Zara) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Inditex (Zara) Profile
Table Inditex (Zara) Overview List
4.3.2 Inditex (Zara) Products & Services
4.3.3 Inditex (Zara) Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Inditex (Zara) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Kering (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Kering Profile
Table Kering Overview List
4.4.2 Kering Products & Services
4.4.3 Kering Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Kering (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 LVMH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 LVMH Profile
Table LVMH Overview List
4.5.2 LVMH Products & Services
4.5.3 LVMH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of LVMH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.6 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.6.1 Nike Profile
Table Nike Overview List
4.6.2 Nike Products & Services
4.6.3 Nike Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.7 PVH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.7.1 PVH Profile
Table PVH Overview List
4.7.2 PVH Products & Services
4.7.3 PVH Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of PVH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.8 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.8.1 Adidas Profile
Table Adidas Overview List
4.8.2 Adidas Products & Services
4.8.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.9 Burberry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.9.1 Burberry Profile
Table Burberry Overview List
4.9.2 Burberry Products & Services
4.9.3 Burberry Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Burberry (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.10 Herm?s (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.10.1 Herm?s Profile
Table Herm?s Overview List
4.10.2 Herm?s Products & Services
4.10.3 Herm?s Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Herm?s (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.11 Michael Kors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.11.1 Michael Kors Profile
Table Michael Kors Overview List
4.11.2 Michael Kors Products & Services
4.11.3 Michael Kors Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Michael Kors (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.12 Prada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.12.1 Prada Profile
Table Prada Overview List
4.12.2 Prada Products & Services
4.12.3 Prada Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Prada (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.13 Ralph Lauren (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.13.1 Ralph Lauren Profile
Table Ralph Lauren Overview List
4.13.2 Ralph Lauren Products & Services
4.13.3 Ralph Lauren Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Ralph Lauren (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.14 Uniqlo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.14.1 Uniqlo Profile
Table Uniqlo Overview List
4.14.2 Uniqlo Products & Services
4.14.3 Uniqlo Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Uniqlo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)
5 Market Competition
5.1 Company Competition
Table Global Menswear Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Menswear Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million
Figure Global Menswear Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million
Table Global Menswear Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Table Global Menswear Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume
Figure Global Menswear Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume
5.2 Regional Market by Company
Figure North America Menswear Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Europe Menswear Market Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Asia-Pacific Menswear MMarket Concentration, in 2019
Figure South America Menswear Market Concentration, in 2019
Figure Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Concentration, in 2019
6 Demand by End Market
6.1 Demand Situation
6.1.1 Demand in Online
Figure Menswear Demand in Online, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Menswear Demand in Online, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.1.2 Demand in Brand stores
Figure Menswear Demand in Brand stores, 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Menswear Demand in Brand stores, 2015-2019, in Volume
6.2 Regional Demand Comparison
Table Regional Demand Comparison List
Table Major Application in Different Regions
6.3 Demand Forecast
Table Menswear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Menswear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million
Figure Menswear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million
Table Menswear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Menswear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume
Table Menswear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume
7 Region Operation
7.1 Regional Production
Table Menswear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Menswear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.2 Regional Market
Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Menswear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million
Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
Table Global Menswear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume
7.3 by Region
7.3.1 North America
7.3.1.1 Overview
Figure North America Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure North America Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Table North America Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table North America Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.2 Europe
7.3.2.1 Overview
Figure Europe Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Europe Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Table Europe Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Europe Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.3 Asia-Pacific
7.3.3.1 Overview
Figure Asia-Pacific Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Asia-Pacific Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
Table Asia-Pacific Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Asia-Pacific Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.4 South America
7.3.4.1 Overview
Figure South America Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure South America Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Table South America Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table South America Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.3.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3.5.1 Overview
Figure Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million
Figure Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume
7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)
Table Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million
Table Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume
7.4 Regional Import & Export
7.5 Regional Forecast
Table Menswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million
Table Menswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume
8 Marketing & Price
8.1 Price and Margin
8.1.1 Price Trends
8.1.2 Factors of Price Change
Table Price Factors List
8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis
8.2 Marketing Channel
Figure Marketing Channels Overview
9 Research Conclusion
