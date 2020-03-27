Our specialized research analysts have been trained to map out their research needs to the right research resources and gain a unique edge when compared to their competitors. We provide intellectual, accurate and meaningful data in lightning.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4317047

Snapshot

The global Menswear market size is estimated at xxx million USD with a CAGR xx% from 2015-2019 and is expected to reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with a CAGR xx% from 2020 to 2025. The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Menswear by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Tops

Bottom wear

Coats, jackets, and suits

Intimates and sleepwear

Accessories and others

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Gap

H&M

Inditex (Zara)

Kering

LVMH

Nike

PVH

Adidas

Burberry

Herm?s

Michael Kors

Prada

Ralph Lauren

Uniqlo

Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Online

Brand stores

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-menswear-market-analysis-2015-2019-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Menswear Industry

Figure Menswear Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Menswear

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Menswear

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Menswear

Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Menswear Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Tops

Table Major Company List of Tops

3.1.2 Bottom wear

Table Major Company List of Bottom wear

3.1.3 Coats, jackets, and suits

Table Major Company List of Coats, jackets, and suits

3.1.4 Intimates and sleepwear

Table Major Company List of Intimates and sleepwear

3.1.5 Accessories and others

Table Major Company List of Accessories and others

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Menswear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Menswear Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Menswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Menswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 Gap (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 Gap Profile

Table Gap Overview List

4.1.2 Gap Products & Services

4.1.3 Gap Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Gap (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 H&M (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 H&M Profile

Table H&M Overview List

4.2.2 H&M Products & Services

4.2.3 H&M Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of H&M (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 Inditex (Zara) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 Inditex (Zara) Profile

Table Inditex (Zara) Overview List

4.3.2 Inditex (Zara) Products & Services

4.3.3 Inditex (Zara) Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Inditex (Zara) (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 Kering (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 Kering Profile

Table Kering Overview List

4.4.2 Kering Products & Services

4.4.3 Kering Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Kering (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 LVMH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 LVMH Profile

Table LVMH Overview List

4.5.2 LVMH Products & Services

4.5.3 LVMH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LVMH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Nike (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Nike Profile

Table Nike Overview List

4.6.2 Nike Products & Services

4.6.3 Nike Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Nike (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 PVH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 PVH Profile

Table PVH Overview List

4.7.2 PVH Products & Services

4.7.3 PVH Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of PVH (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 Adidas (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8.1 Adidas Profile

Table Adidas Overview List

4.8.2 Adidas Products & Services

4.8.3 Adidas Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Adidas (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.9 Burberry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9.1 Burberry Profile

Table Burberry Overview List

4.9.2 Burberry Products & Services

4.9.3 Burberry Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Burberry (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.10 Herm?s (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10.1 Herm?s Profile

Table Herm?s Overview List

4.10.2 Herm?s Products & Services

4.10.3 Herm?s Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Herm?s (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.11 Michael Kors (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11.1 Michael Kors Profile

Table Michael Kors Overview List

4.11.2 Michael Kors Products & Services

4.11.3 Michael Kors Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Michael Kors (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.12 Prada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12.1 Prada Profile

Table Prada Overview List

4.12.2 Prada Products & Services

4.12.3 Prada Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Prada (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.13 Ralph Lauren (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13.1 Ralph Lauren Profile

Table Ralph Lauren Overview List

4.13.2 Ralph Lauren Products & Services

4.13.3 Ralph Lauren Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Ralph Lauren (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.14 Uniqlo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14.1 Uniqlo Profile

Table Uniqlo Overview List

4.14.2 Uniqlo Products & Services

4.14.3 Uniqlo Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Uniqlo (Sales Revenue, Cost, Gross Margin)

5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

Table Global Menswear Sales Revenue 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Menswear Sales Revenue Share 2015-2019, by Company, in USD Million

Figure Global Menswear Sales Revenue Share in 2019, by Company, in USD Million

Table Global Menswear Sales Volume 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Table Global Menswear Sales Volume Share 2015-2019, by Company, in Volume

Figure Global Menswear Sales Volume Share in 2019, by Company, in Volume

5.2 Regional Market by Company

Figure North America Menswear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Europe Menswear Market Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Asia-Pacific Menswear MMarket Concentration, in 2019

Figure South America Menswear Market Concentration, in 2019

Figure Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Concentration, in 2019

6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.1.1 Demand in Online

Figure Menswear Demand in Online, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Menswear Demand in Online, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.1.2 Demand in Brand stores

Figure Menswear Demand in Brand stores, 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Menswear Demand in Brand stores, 2015-2019, in Volume

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

Table Regional Demand Comparison List

Table Major Application in Different Regions

6.3 Demand Forecast

Table Menswear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Menswear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in USD Million

Figure Menswear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in USD Million

Table Menswear Demand Forecast 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Menswear Market Growth 2020-2025, by Application, in Volume

Table Menswear Market Share in 2025, by Application, in Volume

7 Region Operation

7.1 Regional Production

Table Menswear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Menswear Production 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.2 Regional Market

Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Menswear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Menswear Market 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Menswear Market Share 2015-2019, by Region, in Volume

7.3 by Region

7.3.1 North America

7.3.1.1 Overview

Figure North America Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure North America Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.1.2 by Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Table North America Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table North America Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.2 Europe

7.3.2.1 Overview

Figure Europe Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Europe Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.2.2 by Country (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Table Europe Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Europe Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.3.1 Overview

Figure Asia-Pacific Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Asia-Pacific Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.3.2 by Country (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

Table Asia-Pacific Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Asia-Pacific Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.4 South America

7.3.4.1 Overview

Figure South America Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure South America Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.4.2 by Country (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Table South America Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table South America Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.3.5 Middle East & Africa

7.3.5.1 Overview

Figure Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in USD Million

Figure Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Size and Growth 2015-2019, in Volume

7.3.5.2 by Country (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in USD Million

Table Middle East & Africa Menswear Market Size 2015-2019, by Country, in Volume

7.4 Regional Import & Export

7.5 Regional Forecast

Table Menswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in USD Million

Table Menswear Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Region, in Volume

8 Marketing & Price

8.1 Price and Margin

8.1.1 Price Trends

8.1.2 Factors of Price Change

Table Price Factors List

8.1.3 Manufacturers Gross Margin Analysis

8.2 Marketing Channel

Figure Marketing Channels Overview

9 Research Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4317047

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

Links:

