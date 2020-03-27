The fire testing market accounted to US$ 5.77 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10.08 Bn by 2027.

As urbanization has increased, there have been increasing demands for commercial complexes, housing, and infrastructural constructions from the consumer segment. Also, the legacy and existing cabling infrastructure used in commercial buildings, offices, malls, and other confined places have proven to be incapable of handling the current capacities. A small occurrence of fire could lead to fatal results. In the urbanization era, with the rise in the number of constructions, care needs to be taken of human lives and property as well. With an increasing number of constructions, there has been an increasing number of fire incidents being reported daily across the globe. The fire causes could be many, and such fire losses have been significantly impacting the economy of countries around the world. Thus, the need for a robust cable infrastructure at these locations that do not pose any fire-related risks. These factors would further create a strong opportunity platform for the fire test service providers operating in the market.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008028/

In an event of a fire in buildings, consumer products, or in any means of transportation, the fire resistance time of the products and materials is the most critical variable and is expected to have a direct influence on the inhabitants’ safety. Fire-resistant products are designed to support the structures to retain their least functions during the time needed to evacuate the people, even regardless of the extreme conditions of heat and pressure to which they are exposed. The manufacturers of these products must evaluate product stability, resistance, and fire insulation based on the applicable regulation. The majority of the advanced and developing economies have laid down stringent fire regulations regarding the development of consumer products and the construction of new buildings in order to ensure safety for occupants.

Europe holds the dominant share in the fire testing market, and APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing region across the globe. Europe is a technologically advanced region, there are various standards set up for different applications and industries. Additionally, the non-governmental organizations, including consumer and environmental encourage industries to intensely participate in European standardization.

The Asia Pacific region comprises several developing economies such as China and India, as well as many Southeast Asian countries, strongly demanding infrastructure projects. The rising population in these countries is the main driver for the growth of the construction sector in the region.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00008028/

Several factors that are impacting the market as a whole the macroeconomic circumstances, which affect new constructions and correspondingly the new equipment and service installations. The construction sector is witnessing a decent growth rate in recent times. The trend is foreseen to continue over the years, thereby, creating a huge space for commercial and industrial constructions. Governments of various countries are undertaking initiatives with a motive to support the construction industry. The growth in the construction of commercial buildings is anticipated to provide prosperous opportunities to the market to grow across the globe thus, positively impacting the fire testing market.

The List of Companies – Fire Testing Market

Applus Services, SA Bureau Veritas SA DEKRA Element Materials Technology International Fire Consultants Group Intertek Group plc SGS AG TUV SUD AG UL LLC United Technologies Corporation

Key findings of the study:

• In June 2019, Bureau Veritas partnered with the Safran Group, an Aerospace company based in France. The company signed the agreement for inspections of its technical facilities. The partnership would enable both the companies to simplify operational implementation for enhanced performance levels. Furthermore, the agreement would consolidate the established business relationship between the two companies in areas such as certification, safety, and the environment.

• In November 2019, DEKRA presented new Micro-Mobility Standard – an integrated approach to safety and sustainability for e-scooters and other micro-vehicles. The new standard comprises a total of more than 120 individual testing items across eight areas. Under Maintenance and storage, DEKRA experts examine in detail the maintenance intervals for vehicles and charging infrastructure, feedback for vehicle development, damage reporting and repair, employee training, occupational safety, fire protection, etc.

• In June 2019, Intertek Group plc Caleb Brett planned to expand its testing and inspection services in Louisiana with a new 5,000 square foot laboratory. The new laboratory enables the company to cater to the needs of the customers and also provides them with accurate results.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00008028/

FAQ

What are reasons behind APAC Fire Testing industry growth?

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fir testing solutions market during the forecast period. The growth of the fire testing market in this region is attributed to growing various end-use industry with the increasing demand for solutions to be protective. The major economies in the region—China, Japan, South Korea, and India—are with growing awareness about the fire protection in industry is fueling the growth of fire testing market in the region.

• What are market opportunities for Fire Testing?



The growth in APAC region for the fire testing market is rising due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in countries such as India, China, and Japan. Also, this region is one of the biggest exporters of products, goods, and services. The construction sector in the APAC region has risen significantly. With a prowess to make the most of the developing scenario and helpful government policies, the construction sector is witnessing its boom in the APAC region. Exponential rates of urbanization have led to significant rise in the number of residential, commercial, industrial buildings across many countries of the region. Also, this region consists of countries that have laid enhanced focus on the manufacturing industry.

• Which sourcing type is most commonly used for fire testing?

Presently, around 44.5% of the fire testing activities are outsourced, and the rest of the fire testing solutions are performed in-house. Fire testing services performed in-house are often ancillary for the companies. The decision regarding whether to perform fire testing activities in-house or to outsource includes evaluating the several costs and allied risks. Further, the decision on in-house testing or selecting to outsource fire testing activities depends on the goals and objectives of the company. Also, the budget, as well as the time frame, is another significant factor taken into consideration.

Contact Us:

Call: 646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]