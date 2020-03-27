The industrial ultrasonic transducer market accounted to US$ 609.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1,064.1 Mn by 2027.

Geographically, the industrial ultrasonic transducer market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and SAM regions. North America dominated the industrial ultrasonic transducer market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to lose its dominance in the coming years to the Asia-Pacific region. APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial ultrasonic transducers during the forecast period. The growth of the industrial ultrasonic transducer market in this region is attributed to growing oil & gas and metallurgy & engineering industries.

Japan is a well-developed economy and is one of the most automated economies around the world. Also, the region has some of the significant manufacturers of robots and factory automation systems such as Fanuc, Mitsubishi Electric, and Omron Corp, among others. The Japanese companies are widely using robots and transducer solution to maintain their competitive position in the market. Therefore, the presence of a large number of industrial robots and automation solution manufacturers are fueling the demand for ultrasonic transducer in the region. Additionally, the oil & gas and metallurgy & engineering industries in countries such as China and India is robust, which also supports the growth of the ultrasonic transducer market in the region.

The List of Companies – Industrial Ultrasonic Transducer Market

APC International, Ltd Audiowell Electronics (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. Crest Ultrasonics Corporation Olympus Corporation Optel Piezo Technologies Siemens AG SONOTEC GmbH Weber Ultrasonics AG XARION Laser Acoustics GmbH

The industrial ultrasonic transducers are characterized by the reliability and outstanding versatility. Ultrasonic transducers can be used to solve even the most complex tasks involving object detection or level measurement with millimeter precision, because their measuring method works reliably under almost every situation. The growth of various sectors such as energy and power, pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, and others is opportunistic for the market growth. Along with growth of international trade due to trade liberalization, and development of overall infrastructure is expected to increase the demand of industrial ultrasonic transducers.

Key findings of the study:

The demand for ultrasonic transducer is growing substantially owing to the increasing automation and the use of technologically advanced components across various countries. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the presence of highly automated countries such as Japan and South Korea and increasing the adoption of new technologies in countries such as India and China. The market for ultrasonic transducers is expected to grow at a significant rate owing to the strong oil & gas industry and government initiatives regarding the digitization of the industrial sector.

The global manufacturing and oil & gas industries are rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing in adopting manufacturing plants in their localities. The expansion in the manufacturing and oil & gas industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain the edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage. The development in these industries is driven by economic growth worldwide. Also, the industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory.

FAQ

What are reasons behind industrial ultrasonic transducer market growth?

The growth of the industrial ultrasonic transducer market is primarily attributed to the rapid expansion of industries and rising adoption of industrial automation in diverse industries. Moreover, countries such as the US, Germany, and China are witnessing huge growth in manufacturing industries, which is forecasted to boost the market growth.

What are market opportunities for industrial ultrasonic transducer?

Entry of new players focusing on emerging economies provides opportunity for the market growth. The foreign direct investment (FDI) globally has witnessed changes in past years, with the increasingly significant role played by developing market multinational enterprises (MNEs) being one of the most important ones among them.

Which type of ultrasonic transducer is most commonly used in the market?

Contract transducer is the most widely used type of ultrasonic transducer. The contact transducers are utilized in numerous applications such as thickness gaging and straight beam flaw detection, identifying and sizing delamination, and inspecting billets, plates, bars, and other nonmetallic and metallic components.

