Table of Contents

Chapter One: Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG)

1.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 PTMG 650

1.2.3 PTMG 1000

1.2.4 PTMG 1800

1.2.5 PTMG 2000

1.3 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Spandex Fiber

1.3.3 PU Resin

1.3.4 TPEE

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

Chapter Two: Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier Chapter Two: and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production

3.4.1 North America Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production

3.6.1 China Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

Chapter Four: Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

Chapter Five: Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

Chapter Six: Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Invista

7.2.1 Invista Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Invista Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Korea PTG

7.4.1 Korea PTG Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Korea PTG Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 DCC

7.5.1 DCC Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 DCC Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Formosa Asahi Spandex

7.6.1 Formosa Asahi Spandex Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Formosa Asahi Spandex Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sanwei

7.7.1 Sanwei Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sanwei Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hyosung

7.8.1 Hyosung Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hyosung Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Qingyun

7.9.1 Qingyun Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Qingyun Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Guodian Younglight

7.10.1 Guodian Younglight Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Guodian Younglight Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Tianhua Fubang

7.11.1 Guodian Younglight Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Guodian Younglight Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Jianfeng

7.12.1 Tianhua Fubang Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Tianhua Fubang Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 Shanxi Coal and Chemical

7.13.1 Jianfeng Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 Jianfeng Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Shanxi Coal and Chemical Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Shanxi Coal and Chemical Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Chapter Eight: Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG)

8.4 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Distributors List

9.3 Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

Chapter Twelve: Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG)

Chapter Thirteen: Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyoxytetramethylene (PTMG) by Application (2021-2026)

Chapter Fourteen: Reseach Finding and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

